Best Apps And Games Of 2019: Apple Report

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced its selection of the best apps and games across its platforms, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

“The 2019 App Store Best Apps and Games winners reflect our global desire for connection, creativity and fun,” Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller said, announcing the winners.

Schiller said that the diverse group of winners this year showed that “great design and creativity comes from developers large and small, and from every corner of the world.”

Here are the apps of the year for different platforms, according to Apple:

Spectre Camera (iPhone), a camera app developed by Lux Optics LLC, designed for long exposure photography.

Flow by Moleskine (iPad), an app developed by Moleskine Srl to let users draw on their iPads or take notes.

Affinity Publisher (Mac), a professional publishing software developed by Serif Labs.

The Explorers (Apple TV), an app developed by The Explorers Network that aims to build a visual inventory of nature through a community.

Here are the Apple’s choices for games of the year across platforms:

Sky: Children of the Light (iPhone), a social adventure game themed on the animal kingdom, developed by thatgamecompany.

Hyper Light Drifter (iPad), an old school role-playing game with a “modernized mechanics and design,” developed by Abylight S.L. and Heart Machine.

GRIS (Mac) a game where the user follows a girl putting her life back together after a tragedy, solving puzzles, platforming sequences, and other skill-based challenges — developed by Nomada Studio and published by Devolver Digital.

Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap (Apple TV), a remake of the famous namesake adventure game published in 1989. The game is developed by Lizardcube and published by DotEmu.