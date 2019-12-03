Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Dow Futures Fall Over 100 Points

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2019 6:28am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Dow Futures Fall Over 100 Points

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. Data on motor vehicle sales for November will be released today.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 116 points to 27,673 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 12 points to 3,102.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 43.5 points to 8,272.50.

Oil prices traded flat as Brent crude futures rose 0.1% to trade at $60.90 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.2% to trade at $56.05 a barrel.

 

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.1%, STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 0.2% and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.4%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 1%, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.6%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.64%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 0.20%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.31% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.31%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Citigroup upgraded Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD) from Sell to Neutral and raised the price target from $30 to $60.

Audentes Therapeutics shares rose 106.2% to $59.00 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD) agreed to be acquired by Astellas Pharma for $60/share in cash.
  • Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE: CWEN) priced its 5.4 million share offering at $18.70 per share.
  • Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD) reported a proposed $250 million common stock offering.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) announced plans to acquire AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) for $3.36 per share.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets US Stock FuturesNews Eurozone Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AKS + BOLD)

8 Stocks To Watch For December 3, 2019
44 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
18 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 19, 2019
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Obseva Sinks On Adverse Clinical Readout, BioNano Surges On Saphyr Adoption, 2 IPOs
15 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Trump To Impose Steel, Aluminum Tariffs On Brazil And Argentina