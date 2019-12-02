Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

USD/JPY Forecast: Turned Bearish In The Short-Term
Valeria Bednarik , FXStreet  
 
December 02, 2019 4:05pm   Comments
Share:
USD/JPY Forecast: Turned Bearish In The Short-Term

USD/JPY Current Price: 108.98

  • Yen boosted by trade concerns, dollar pressured by dismal data.
  • USD/JPY turned bearish in the short-term, may approach 108.00.

The USD/JPY pair lost the 109.00 threshold and heads into the Asian a couple of pips below the figure, after hitting at the beginning of the day a fresh multi-month high of 109.72. The pair rallied on a better market mood coupled with encouraging Chinese data, but collapsed on poor US data and fears the US and China could back off a trade deal, following comments from different representatives from both economies. Mid-US afternoon, news indicate that the document on phase one was being written, but speculative interest preferred to ignore it.

 At the beginning of the day, Japan released Q3 Capital Spending, which increased to 7.1% from 1.9% in the previous quarter, while the November Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI improved to 48.9 from 48.6. This Tuesday, the country will only publish the November Monetary Base, seen up by 2.6% when compared to the previous month.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is short-term bearish according to the 4-hour chart, as it collapsed below its 20 SMA, which is now turning south, and about to challenge a directionless 100 SMA, first time near this last in over a week. Technical indicators, in the meantime, head south near oversold readings, barely losing their bearish momentum. The decline will likely accelerate on a break below 108.80, the immediate support.

Posted-In: FXStreet USD/JPYNews Forex Global Markets General

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Bitcoin, Ripple & Litecoin - American Wrap: 12/2/2019