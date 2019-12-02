44 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) shares climbed 108.3% to $61.67 after the company reported the sale of future royalties on KSI-301 for $225 million to Baker Bros. Advisors.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) shares jumped 69.4% to $6.47 after the company reported positive data from its proof-of-concept study of ASLAN004.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares rose 31.4% to $0.2471.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares gained 27.4% to $3.35 after the company announced it would acquire Chongqing Guanzan Technology for RMB 100 million.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) rose 21.1% to $5.34 after climbing 17.91% on Friday.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) climbed 20.5% to $9.39. Aquestive Therapeutics submitted New Drug Application to the FDA for Libervant.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) gained 20.1% to $2.81.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) rose 12.4% to $5.06.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) shares rose 12.2% to $8.37.
- Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVFM) gained 11.9% to $6.83 after the company's phase 2b study of Amphora for the prevention of Chlamydia and Gonorrhea met its primary and secondary endpoints.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) climbed 11.3% to $5.40.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) shares gained 9.8% to $3.48.
- Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY) rose 9.3% to $10.24.
- Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) shares surged 9% to $30.00.
- Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) surged 8.7% to $0.4122 after a company director Junge Zhang bought 270,000 shares at an average price of $0.37 per share. When an insider buys shares, the market may perceive it as a sign of confidence in the company's outlook.
- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) rose 8.5% to $2.2342. Akari Therapeutics announced pivotal Phase III trial design of nomacopan in pediatric hematopoietic stem cell transplant-related thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA), following the FDA meeting.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) gained 7.8% to $10.23. Puma Biotechnology extended its commercialization agreement with Pierre Fabre for NERLYNX to the Middle East, South Africa, Sudan and Turkey.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) rose 7.1% to $2.9550.
- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) gained 7% to $19.16. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics with a Buy rating and a $25 price target.
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) climbed 4.2% to $12.32 after the company received a $50 million upfront payment from Neurocrine Biosciences for the rights to its Xenon's XEN901.
Losers
- Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) shares tumbled 48.9% to $0.69 after the company announced a significant fire in one of its plants.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 16.5% to $133.77. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roku from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a $110 price target.
- Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ: PNRL) shares tumbled 16.4% to $1.83 after dropping 57.9% on Friday.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) fell 14.5% to $7.53 after climbing 58.2% on Friday.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) dropped 14% to $2.3420 after the company announced it would suspend its dividend on its Series A preferred stock.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) shares fell 13.6% to $3.0505 after the FDA reiterated its prior decision and denied Lexicon's appeal of the complete response letter for its Sotagliflozin.
- FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) dropped 12.5% to $2.5650.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) fell 11.7% to $19.67 after the company said it would need to continue drilling, deeper than expected, for its new well off of Suriname.
- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) tumbled 11.4% to $2.7380.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) dropped 11.2% to $4.6349.
- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) shares dipped 11.2% to $16.61.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) fell 10.8% to $4.06. H.C. Wainwright reiterated ObsEva with a Buy and lowered the price target from $44 to $36.
- Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) dropped 10.7% to $11.63.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) fell 10.4% to $3.03.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares declined 9.9% to $2.18.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) dropped 9.2% to $2.18.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) fell 9.3% to $238.74. Shares of several technology and growth stocks are trading lower as US equities dip following escalating US-China tensions over Hong Kong. US stocks further fell on worse-than-expected manufacturing data.
- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) dipped 9.2% to $3.16 following downbeat Q3 earnings.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) declined 9.1% to $135.16.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) dipped 8.7% to $103.71.
- Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) dropped 8.4% to $43.46.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) fell 7.6% to $3.2696 after rising 39.69% on Friday.
- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) fell 7% to $77.91. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Teladoc Health from Buy to Hold and announced a $80 price target.
- Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) fell 4.4% to $0.8707 after the company announced a deal with the Providence of Inner Mongolia to provide electric vehicles and a metals trading platform.
