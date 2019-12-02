Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Before 10 a.m. ET Monday, 125 stocks made new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Points:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Vestas Wind Systems was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high

was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high Bandai Namco Holdings (OTC: NCBDF) was the largest loser of the group, with shares hitting a new 52-week high but then plummeting 4.48% afterwards.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $268.01. Shares traded down 0.19%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $268.01. Shares traded down 0.19%. Jubilee Metals Group (OTC: JUBPF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.06. The stock traded up 5.0% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.06. The stock traded up 5.0% on the session. Barings BDC (NYSE: BBDC) shares were down 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.43.

shares were down 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.43. Real Matters (OTC: RLLMF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.33 on Monday morning, moving flat%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.33 on Monday morning, moving flat%. Metro (OTC: MTRAF) shares were up 1.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.81.

shares were up 1.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.81. Computer Task Group (NYSE: COF) shares hit a yearly high of $6.20. The stock traded up 1.24% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $6.20. The stock traded up 1.24% on the session. Capital One Financial (NASDAQ: CTG) shares were up 0.47% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $100.36.

shares were up 0.47% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $100.36. Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: COLL) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.00. The stock was up 1.24% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $22.00. The stock was up 1.24% for the day. Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) stock made a new 52-week high of $108.48 Monday. The stock was up 0.77% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $108.48 Monday. The stock was up 0.77% for the day. Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ: SAL) shares were up 2.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.88.

shares were up 2.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.88. Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares hit $7.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.11%.

shares hit $7.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.11%. Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) stock set a new 52-week high of $87.88 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.16%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $87.88 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.16%. Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $71.99. Shares traded up 2.7%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $71.99. Shares traded up 2.7%. Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBNK) shares were down 0.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.74 for a change of down 0.06%.

shares were down 0.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.74 for a change of down 0.06%. Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.70. The stock was down 0.35% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $34.70. The stock was down 0.35% for the day. Anglo American Platinum (OTC: ANGPY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.00 with a daily change of up 2.06%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.00 with a daily change of up 2.06%. Stockland Corp (OTC: STKAF) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.42. The stock was up 2.42% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $3.42. The stock was up 2.42% for the day. Innergex Renewable Energy (OTC: INGXF) shares were up 0.87% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.93 for a change of up 0.87%.

shares were up 0.87% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.93 for a change of up 0.87%. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE: NFJ) shares were up 0.31% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.85 for a change of up 0.31%.

shares were up 0.31% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.85 for a change of up 0.31%. Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AQST) shares broke to $9.38 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 11.81%.

shares broke to $9.38 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 11.81%. Wesdome Gold Mines (OTC: WDOFF) stock hit a yearly high price of $97.34. The stock was up 1.83% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $97.34. The stock was up 1.83% for the day. Vestas Wind Systems (OTC: VWSYF) shares broke to $6.67 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.6%.

shares broke to $6.67 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.6%. TransAlta Renewables (OTC: TRSWF) shares were down 0.7% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.37 for a change of down 0.7%.

shares were down 0.7% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.37 for a change of down 0.7%. Continental Gold (OTC: CGOOF) shares broke to $4.01 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 12.29%.

shares broke to $4.01 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 12.29%. Toshiba (OTC: TOSYY) shares hit a yearly high of $18.00. The stock traded down 0.28% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $18.00. The stock traded down 0.28% on the session. Nitori Holdings (OTC: NCLTF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $157.67 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.42%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $157.67 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.42%. Covivio (OTC: GSEFF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $110.55. The stock traded flat% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $110.55. The stock traded flat% on the session. Bandai Namco Holdings (OTC: NCBDF) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.10 Monday. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $61.10 Monday. The stock was up 0.38% for the day. Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) stock made a new 52-week high of $198.54 Monday. The stock was up 0.91% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $198.54 Monday. The stock was up 0.91% for the day. Special Opportunities (NYSE: SPE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.47. Shares traded up 0.12%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.47. Shares traded up 0.12%. Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.90. The stock was down 0.93% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $8.90. The stock was down 0.93% for the day. Eaton (NYSE: ETN) stock hit a yearly high price of $93.17. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $93.17. The stock was up 0.95% for the day. Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.24 Monday. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $24.24 Monday. The stock was up 0.42% for the day. HBT Financial (NASDAQ: HBT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.89 on Monday morning, moving up 0.65%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.89 on Monday morning, moving up 0.65%. Synchrony Finl (NYSE: SYF) shares were up 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.59.

shares were up 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.59. Central Federal (NASDAQ: CFBK) shares hit $13.98 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%.

shares hit $13.98 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%. Ecoark Holdings (OTC: ZEST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.40. The stock traded up 8.66% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.40. The stock traded up 8.66% on the session. Murata Manufacturing (OTC: MRAAF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $59.03. The stock traded flat% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $59.03. The stock traded flat% on the session. Talisker Resources (OTC: TSKFF) shares broke to $0.19 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 3.17%.

shares broke to $0.19 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 3.17%. Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) shares were up 1.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.30.

shares were up 1.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.30. Omnova Solutions (NYSE: OMN) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.14 Monday. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $10.14 Monday. The stock was up 0.2% for the day. Petrodorado Energy (OTC: PTRDF) shares were up 103.46% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.07 for a change of up 103.46%.

shares were up 103.46% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.07 for a change of up 103.46%. CSL (OTC: CSLLY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $96.95 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.7%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $96.95 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.7%. Star Diamond (OTC: SHGDF) shares were up 7.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.26.

shares were up 7.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.26. Eaton Vance (NYSE: EOI) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.98 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.71%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $15.98 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.71%. Return Energy (OTC: DALXF) shares were up 21.18% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.04 for a change of up 21.18%.

shares were up 21.18% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.04 for a change of up 21.18%. Delta Apparel (AMEX: DLA) shares were up 5.01% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.92.

shares were up 5.01% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.92. The Stars Group (NASDAQ: TSG) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.32 Monday. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $24.32 Monday. The stock was up 0.04% for the day. Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ: TDAC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.55. Shares traded flat%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.55. Shares traded flat%. Fagron (OTC: ARSUF) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.46 Monday. The stock was flat% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $20.46 Monday. The stock was flat% for the day. Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE: AGD) shares hit a yearly high of $10.11. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $10.11. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session. Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG) shares were up 5.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.54.

shares were up 5.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.54. BioDelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ: BDSI) shares broke to $6.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.37%.

shares broke to $6.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.37%. Blox (OTC: BLXX) shares were up 36.36% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.30 for a change of up 36.36%.

shares were up 36.36% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.30 for a change of up 36.36%. Vaisala (OTC: VAIAF) shares broke to $31.95 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.

shares broke to $31.95 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%. Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.70 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.33%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.70 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.33%. Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) shares were up 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $165.00.

shares were up 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $165.00. NantKwest (NASDAQ: NK) shares set a new yearly high of $1.99 this morning. The stock was up 11.06% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $1.99 this morning. The stock was up 11.06% on the session. Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ: EBMT) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.50 Monday. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $21.50 Monday. The stock was up 0.61% for the day. Voyant International Corp (OTC: VOYT) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.0009 Monday. The stock was up 28.57% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $0.0009 Monday. The stock was up 28.57% for the day. Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE: ELP) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.97. The stock was up 1.3% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $14.97. The stock was up 1.3% for the day. Globe Life (NYSE: GL) shares set a new yearly high of $103.59 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $103.59 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session. Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $307.05. Shares traded up 1.0%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $307.05. Shares traded up 1.0%. Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $117.26 with a daily change of up 0.79%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $117.26 with a daily change of up 0.79%. Wall Financial (OTC: WFICF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.73%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.73%. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $33.61. Shares traded up 1.14%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $33.61. Shares traded up 1.14%. LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: LPLA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $92.99 with a daily change of down 0.15%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $92.99 with a daily change of down 0.15%. Construction Partners (NASDAQ: ROAD) shares broke to $20.17 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.66%.

shares broke to $20.17 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.66%. Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.25 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.28%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $13.25 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.28%. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ASLN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.08 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 75.78%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.08 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 75.78%. CSL (OTC: CMXHF) shares broke to $190.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.34%.

shares broke to $190.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.34%. Eurofins Scientific (OTC: ERRFY) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.05 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $13.05 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) shares broke to $8.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.88%.

shares broke to $8.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.88%. Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) shares were up 1.45% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.65.

shares were up 1.45% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.65. Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $40.31 with a daily change of up 0.41%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $40.31 with a daily change of up 0.41%. BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE: BDJ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.63. The stock traded down 0.05% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.63. The stock traded down 0.05% on the session. Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE: AVK) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.39 on Monday, moving up 0.52%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $15.39 on Monday, moving up 0.52%. Isoray (AMEX: ISR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.70 with a daily change of up 11.48%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.70 with a daily change of up 11.48%. Oportun Financial (NASDAQ: OPRT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $21.68. Shares traded up 1.37%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $21.68. Shares traded up 1.37%. Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ORMP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.05 on Monday morning, moving up 10.66%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.05 on Monday morning, moving up 10.66%. Intellicheck (AMEX: IDN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $6.98 with a daily change of up 2.3%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $6.98 with a daily change of up 2.3%. Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) shares hit $95.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.62%.

shares hit $95.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.62%. Casio Computer (OTC: CSIOY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $191.69. The stock traded up 1.29% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $191.69. The stock traded up 1.29% on the session. Tri-Continental (NYSE: TY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.39 on Monday morning, moving up 0.51%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.39 on Monday morning, moving up 0.51%. Kinetic Group (OTC: KNIT) shares were up 7.14% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.75 for a change of up 7.14%.

shares were up 7.14% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.75 for a change of up 7.14%. Allied Security (OTC: ADSV) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.01 Monday. The stock was up 186.67% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $0.01 Monday. The stock was up 186.67% for the day. Spark New Zealand (OTC: NZTCF) shares broke to $3.09 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 10.36%.

shares broke to $3.09 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 10.36%. TechnoPro Holdings (OTC: TCCPY) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.73. The stock was up 1.78% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $13.73. The stock was up 1.78% for the day. Tiffany (NYSE: TIF) shares hit $133.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.13%.

shares hit $133.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.13%. Putnam Master (NYSE: PIM) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.77 on Monday, moving up 0.53%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $4.77 on Monday, moving up 0.53%. Cat9 Group (OTC: CATN) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.20 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.55%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $2.20 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.55%. Pinnacle Financial (NASDAQ: PNFP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $61.77 on Monday morning, moving up 1.16%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $61.77 on Monday morning, moving up 1.16%. Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE: FLT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $309.46. The stock traded up 1.34% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $309.46. The stock traded up 1.34% on the session. Xero (OTC: XROLF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $56.70. Shares traded up 5.13%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $56.70. Shares traded up 5.13%. Cosan (NYSE: CZZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.66. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $17.66. The stock was up 0.57% for the day. Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $64.70. The stock traded down 4.48% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $64.70. The stock traded down 4.48% on the session. Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE: DNI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.96 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.96 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%. CB Financial Services (NASDAQ: CBFV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $30.00 with a daily change of up 0.71%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $30.00 with a daily change of up 0.71%. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DRNA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.04 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.61%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.04 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.61%. AllianzGI Convertible (NYSE: CBH) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.86 Monday. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $9.86 Monday. The stock was up 0.58% for the day. Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $81.63 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.77%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $81.63 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.77%. Bellatora (OTC: ECGR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.003 on Monday morning, moving up 200.0%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.003 on Monday morning, moving up 200.0%. Alacer Gold (OTC: ALIAF) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.50. The stock was down 2.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $5.50. The stock was down 2.0% for the day. Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares were down 0.35% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $152.39.

shares were down 0.35% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $152.39. Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $1.68 with a daily change of up 17.57%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $1.68 with a daily change of up 17.57%. Nintendo Co (OTC: NTDOY) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.95 Monday. The stock was up 3.33% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $49.95 Monday. The stock was up 3.33% for the day. Kadmon Holdings (NYSE: KDMN) shares hit a yearly high of $4.48. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $4.48. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session. Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA) shares hit $19.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.48%.

shares hit $19.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.48%. Pure Cycle (NASDAQ: PCYO) shares were down 1.21% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.50.

shares were down 1.21% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.50. IES Holdings (NASDAQ: IESC) shares were up 0.26% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.14.

shares were up 0.26% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.14. Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ: CUE) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.08 Monday. The stock was up 1.44% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $12.08 Monday. The stock was up 1.44% for the day. Sonic Healthcare (OTC: SKHHY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.93 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.1%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.93 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.1%. Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG) shares were up 0.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.91.

shares were up 0.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.91. Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OVID) shares hit a yearly high of $4.41. The stock traded up 2.11% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $4.41. The stock traded up 2.11% on the session. AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.41 with a daily change of up 0.5%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.41 with a daily change of up 0.5%. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) shares were up 0.64% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $132.45 for a change of up 0.64%.

shares were up 0.64% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $132.45 for a change of up 0.64%. Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE: SBGL) shares hit $8.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.51%.

shares hit $8.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.51%. BSR REIT (OTC: BSRTF) shares set a new yearly high of $13.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.23% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $13.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.23% on the session. True North Commercial (OTC: TUERF) shares hit a yearly high of $5.52. The stock traded up 5.11% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $5.52. The stock traded up 5.11% on the session. Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) shares were up 126.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.00.

shares were up 126.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.00. Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ: QQQX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.11 on Monday morning, moving up 0.42%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.11 on Monday morning, moving up 0.42%. Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.42%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.42%. Afya (NASDAQ: AFYA) shares were up 12.04% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.87 for a change of up 12.04%.

shares were up 12.04% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.87 for a change of up 12.04%. Exchange Income (OTC: EIFZF) shares broke to $33.32 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.25%.

shares broke to $33.32 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.25%. Vestas Wind Systems (OTC: VWDRY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.40 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.5%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.