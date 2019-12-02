Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2019 10:15am   Comments
Share:

Before 10 a.m. ET Monday, 125 stocks made new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Points:

  • Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Vestas Wind Systems was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high
  • Bandai Namco Holdings (OTC: NCBDF) was the largest loser of the group, with shares hitting a new 52-week high but then plummeting 4.48% afterwards.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

  • Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $268.01. Shares traded down 0.19%.
  • Jubilee Metals Group (OTC: JUBPF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.06. The stock traded up 5.0% on the session.
  • Barings BDC (NYSE: BBDC) shares were down 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.43.
  • Real Matters (OTC: RLLMF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.33 on Monday morning, moving flat%.
  • Metro (OTC: MTRAF) shares were up 1.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.81.
  • Computer Task Group (NYSE: COF) shares hit a yearly high of $6.20. The stock traded up 1.24% on the session.
  • Capital One Financial (NASDAQ: CTG) shares were up 0.47% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $100.36.
  • Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: COLL) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.00. The stock was up 1.24% for the day.
  • Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) stock made a new 52-week high of $108.48 Monday. The stock was up 0.77% for the day.
  • Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ: SAL) shares were up 2.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.88.
  • Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares hit $7.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.11%.
  • Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) stock set a new 52-week high of $87.88 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.16%.
  • Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $71.99. Shares traded up 2.7%.
  • Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBNK) shares were down 0.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.74 for a change of down 0.06%.
  • Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.70. The stock was down 0.35% for the day.
  • Anglo American Platinum (OTC: ANGPY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.00 with a daily change of up 2.06%.
  • Stockland Corp (OTC: STKAF) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.42. The stock was up 2.42% for the day.
  • Innergex Renewable Energy (OTC: INGXF) shares were up 0.87% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.93 for a change of up 0.87%.
  • Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE: NFJ) shares were up 0.31% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.85 for a change of up 0.31%.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AQST) shares broke to $9.38 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 11.81%.
  • Wesdome Gold Mines (OTC: WDOFF) stock hit a yearly high price of $97.34. The stock was up 1.83% for the day.
  • Vestas Wind Systems (OTC: VWSYF) shares broke to $6.67 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.6%.
  • TransAlta Renewables (OTC: TRSWF) shares were down 0.7% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.37 for a change of down 0.7%.
  • Continental Gold (OTC: CGOOF) shares broke to $4.01 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 12.29%.
  • Toshiba (OTC: TOSYY) shares hit a yearly high of $18.00. The stock traded down 0.28% on the session.
  • Nitori Holdings (OTC: NCLTF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $157.67 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.42%.
  • Covivio (OTC: GSEFF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $110.55. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Bandai Namco Holdings (OTC: NCBDF) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.10 Monday. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.
  • Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) stock made a new 52-week high of $198.54 Monday. The stock was up 0.91% for the day.
  • Special Opportunities (NYSE: SPE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.47. Shares traded up 0.12%.
  • Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.90. The stock was down 0.93% for the day.
  • Eaton (NYSE: ETN) stock hit a yearly high price of $93.17. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.
  • Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.24 Monday. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.
  • HBT Financial (NASDAQ: HBT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.89 on Monday morning, moving up 0.65%.
  • Synchrony Finl (NYSE: SYF) shares were up 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.59.
  • Central Federal (NASDAQ: CFBK) shares hit $13.98 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%.
  • Ecoark Holdings (OTC: ZEST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.40. The stock traded up 8.66% on the session.
  • Murata Manufacturing (OTC: MRAAF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $59.03. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Talisker Resources (OTC: TSKFF) shares broke to $0.19 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 3.17%.
  • Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) shares were up 1.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.30.
  • Omnova Solutions (NYSE: OMN) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.14 Monday. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.
  • Petrodorado Energy (OTC: PTRDF) shares were up 103.46% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.07 for a change of up 103.46%.
  • CSL (OTC: CSLLY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $96.95 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.7%.
  • Star Diamond (OTC: SHGDF) shares were up 7.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.26.
  • Eaton Vance (NYSE: EOI) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.98 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.71%.
  • Return Energy (OTC: DALXF) shares were up 21.18% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.04 for a change of up 21.18%.
  • Delta Apparel (AMEX: DLA) shares were up 5.01% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.92.
  • The Stars Group (NASDAQ: TSG) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.32 Monday. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.
  • Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ: TDAC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.55. Shares traded flat%.
  • Fagron (OTC: ARSUF) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.46 Monday. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE: AGD) shares hit a yearly high of $10.11. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session.
  • Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG) shares were up 5.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.54.
  • BioDelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ: BDSI) shares broke to $6.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.37%.
  • Blox (OTC: BLXX) shares were up 36.36% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.30 for a change of up 36.36%.
  • Vaisala (OTC: VAIAF) shares broke to $31.95 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
  • Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.70 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.33%.
  • Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) shares were up 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $165.00.
  • NantKwest (NASDAQ: NK) shares set a new yearly high of $1.99 this morning. The stock was up 11.06% on the session.
  • Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ: EBMT) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.50 Monday. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.
  • Voyant International Corp (OTC: VOYT) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.0009 Monday. The stock was up 28.57% for the day.
  • Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE: ELP) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.97. The stock was up 1.3% for the day.
  • Globe Life (NYSE: GL) shares set a new yearly high of $103.59 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session.
  • Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $307.05. Shares traded up 1.0%.
  • Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $117.26 with a daily change of up 0.79%.
  • Wall Financial (OTC: WFICF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.73%.
  • Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $33.61. Shares traded up 1.14%.
  • LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: LPLA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $92.99 with a daily change of down 0.15%.
  • Construction Partners (NASDAQ: ROAD) shares broke to $20.17 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.66%.
  • Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.25 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.28%.
  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ASLN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.08 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 75.78%.
  • CSL (OTC: CMXHF) shares broke to $190.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.34%.
  • Eurofins Scientific (OTC: ERRFY) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.05 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%.
  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) shares broke to $8.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.88%.
  • Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) shares were up 1.45% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.65.
  • Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $40.31 with a daily change of up 0.41%.
  • BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE: BDJ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.63. The stock traded down 0.05% on the session.
  • Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE: AVK) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.39 on Monday, moving up 0.52%.
  • Isoray (AMEX: ISR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.70 with a daily change of up 11.48%.
  • Oportun Financial (NASDAQ: OPRT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $21.68. Shares traded up 1.37%.
  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ORMP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.05 on Monday morning, moving up 10.66%.
  • Intellicheck (AMEX: IDN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $6.98 with a daily change of up 2.3%.
  • Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) shares hit $95.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.62%.
  • Casio Computer (OTC: CSIOY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $191.69. The stock traded up 1.29% on the session.
  • Tri-Continental (NYSE: TY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.39 on Monday morning, moving up 0.51%.
  • Kinetic Group (OTC: KNIT) shares were up 7.14% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.75 for a change of up 7.14%.
  • Allied Security (OTC: ADSV) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.01 Monday. The stock was up 186.67% for the day.
  • Spark New Zealand (OTC: NZTCF) shares broke to $3.09 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 10.36%.
  • TechnoPro Holdings (OTC: TCCPY) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.73. The stock was up 1.78% for the day.
  • Tiffany (NYSE: TIF) shares hit $133.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.13%.
  • Putnam Master (NYSE: PIM) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.77 on Monday, moving up 0.53%.
  • Cat9 Group (OTC: CATN) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.20 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.55%.
  • Pinnacle Financial (NASDAQ: PNFP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $61.77 on Monday morning, moving up 1.16%.
  • Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE: FLT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $309.46. The stock traded up 1.34% on the session.
  • Xero (OTC: XROLF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $56.70. Shares traded up 5.13%.
  • Cosan (NYSE: CZZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.66. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
  • Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $64.70. The stock traded down 4.48% on the session.
  • Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE: DNI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.96 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%.
  • CB Financial Services (NASDAQ: CBFV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $30.00 with a daily change of up 0.71%.
  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DRNA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.04 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.61%.
  • AllianzGI Convertible (NYSE: CBH) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.86 Monday. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
  • Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $81.63 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.77%.
  • Bellatora (OTC: ECGR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.003 on Monday morning, moving up 200.0%.
  • Alacer Gold (OTC: ALIAF) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.50. The stock was down 2.0% for the day.
  • Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares were down 0.35% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $152.39.
  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $1.68 with a daily change of up 17.57%.
  • Nintendo Co (OTC: NTDOY) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.95 Monday. The stock was up 3.33% for the day.
  • Kadmon Holdings (NYSE: KDMN) shares hit a yearly high of $4.48. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.
  • Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA) shares hit $19.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.48%.
  • Pure Cycle (NASDAQ: PCYO) shares were down 1.21% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.50.
  • IES Holdings (NASDAQ: IESC) shares were up 0.26% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.14.
  • Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ: CUE) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.08 Monday. The stock was up 1.44% for the day.
  • Sonic Healthcare (OTC: SKHHY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.93 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.1%.
  • Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG) shares were up 0.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.91.
  • Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OVID) shares hit a yearly high of $4.41. The stock traded up 2.11% on the session.
  • AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.41 with a daily change of up 0.5%.
  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) shares were up 0.64% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $132.45 for a change of up 0.64%.
  • Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE: SBGL) shares hit $8.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.51%.
  • BSR REIT (OTC: BSRTF) shares set a new yearly high of $13.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.23% on the session.
  • True North Commercial (OTC: TUERF) shares hit a yearly high of $5.52. The stock traded up 5.11% on the session.
  • Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) shares were up 126.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.00.
  • Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ: QQQX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.11 on Monday morning, moving up 0.42%.
  • Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.42%.
  • Afya (NASDAQ: AFYA) shares were up 12.04% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.87 for a change of up 12.04%.
  • Exchange Income (OTC: EIFZF) shares broke to $33.32 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.25%.
  • Vestas Wind Systems (OTC: VWDRY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.40 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.5%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + ADSV)

Disney's Stock Hits Its New All-Time High As Roku Even Benefits From Disney+ Momentum
Salesforce Might Have Quite A Few Surprises Up Its Sleeve
Black Friday Sees Record Sales, Still Less Than 11% Of China's Singles Day
Ukraine Blasts Apple For 'Not Giving A Damn' About Its Pain
President Trump Signs Bill Supporting Hong Kong Protesters Against China's Wishes
Dell Misses Revenue Estimates, But Profitability Remains Strong
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Outbound Tender Rejections Continue To Climb Through Thanksgiving