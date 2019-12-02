10 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASLN) shares increased by 80.6% to $6.90 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $49.3 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) stock surged 39.0% to $8.49. The market cap stands at $237.1 million. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on October 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $9.00.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) stock moved upwards by 27.4% to $5.62. The market cap seems to be at $55.2 million. The most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on September 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.00.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) stock rose 9.5% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) stock moved upwards by 8.0% to $0.41. The market cap stands at $19.7 million. The most recent rating by Chardan Capital, on November 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) stock surged 5.8% to $0.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) stock surged 3.5% to $15.45. The market cap seems to be at $173.7 million. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on November 19, is at In-Line, with a price target of $8.00.
- Amarin Corp, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRN) stock rose 1.6% to $21.61. The market cap stands at $5.8 billion. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on November 20, is at Underperform, with a price target of $7.00.
Losers
- Biogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) shares fell 1.4% to $295.55 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.8 billion. The most recent rating by Baird, on December 02, is at Underperform, with a price target of $250.00.
- GlaxoSmithKline, Inc. (NYSE: GSK) stock fell 0.9% to $45.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on November 21, the current rating is at Buy.
