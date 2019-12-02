52 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) shares jumped 64.7% to close at $3.82 on Friday after surging 81.25% on Wednesday.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares climbed 58.2% to close at $8.81 on Friday.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) shares surged 39.7% to close at $3.59 following Q3 clinical update, highlighting an agreement with the FDA on its liver cancer study design, a South Korean distribution deal and an agreement to develop cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals and assays.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) gained 35.7% to close at $11.53.
- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) climbed 33.2% to close at $3.09.
- SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) shares rose 30% to close at $4.42 after the company announced it would be acquired for $4.72 per share.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) gained 23.1% to close at $4.85.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) rose 20.3% to close at $14.93.
- Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) climbed 18.3% to close at $2.78.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) gained 18% to close at $0.1880 on Friday after surging 33.87% on Wednesday.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) rose 17.9% to close at $4.41.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) rose 17.8% to close at $3.38.
- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) shares surged 17.3% to close at $4.34.
- Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) shares gained 17.1% to close at $13.03.
- NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) rose 16.8% to close at $47.81.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) jumped 16.7% to close at $2.79.
- Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) gained 16.6% to close at $9.62.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) rose 14.6% to close at $3.76
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) gained 14.5% to close at $4.26 after gaining 19.23% on Wednesday.
- Grana y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE: GRAM) rose 14% to close at $2.12.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) gained 13.4% to close at $2.54.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) shares surged 13.3% to close at $6.29.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) rose 12.6% to close at $3.85.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) rose 12.4% to close at $3.99.
- Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD) shares gained 12.3% to close at $144.89 after the company announced it will be acquired by Apollo affiliates for $145/share in cash, an increase from $130 per share previously.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) climbed 12% to close at $5.41.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) rose 11.5% to close at $6.99 after gaining 35.71% on Wednesday.
- Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) shares gained 11% to close at $6.95.
- SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) rose 10.9% to close at $11.78.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) climbed 10.3% to close at $2.85.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) shares gained 9.9% to close at $4.65.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) rose 9.8% to close at $7.94.
- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) surged 9.8% to close at $10.11.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) gained 9.7% to close at $3.17.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) climbed 9.6% to close at $35.23.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) shares rose 7.1% to close at $7.96 after falling 4.87% on Wednesday.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ: PNRL) shares tumbled 57.9% to close at $2.19 on Friday after climbing 266.20% on Wednesday.
- TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TKKS) fell 19.8% to close at $8.16.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) shares tumbled 12.5% to close at $3.15.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) shares fell 10.9% to close at $4.58.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) dipped 9.2% to close at $2.37.
- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) dropped 9.1% to close at $17.97.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) dropped 9.1% to close at $8.47.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) fell 7.7% to close at $2.27 on Friday after gaining 7.89% on Wednesday.
- RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) dropped 7.5% to close at $91.37.
- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) shares declined 7.3% to close at $50.66.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) fell 7.3% to close at $8.54.
- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) dropped 7.1% to close at $7.21.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) fell 7.1% to close at $2.49.
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) dropped 7% to close at $2.80.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) dipped 5.8% to close at $13.12 amid flooding in a Gary, Indiana facility and the EU passing a resolution urging the removal of United States tariffs on EU steel.
- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE: CHU) fell 5.8% to close at $8.51.
Posted-In: Movers From FridayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.