Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 4%; SORL Auto Parts Shares Spike Higher

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2019 12:03pm   Comments
Share:

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.32% to 28074.12 while the NASDAQ fell 0.24% to 8,684.20. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.27% to 3,145.27.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Real estate shares climbed 0.1% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE), up 9%, and BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE: BRT), up 5%.

In trading on Friday, energy shares fell 1.2%.

Top Headline

Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD) shares jumped around 12% after the company announced it will be acquired by Apollo affiliates for $145/share in cash, an increase from $130/share previously.

Equities Trading UP

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) shares shot up 92% to $4.46 after surging 81.25% on Wednesday.

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) got a boost, shooting up 32% to $3.40 following Q3 clinical update, highlighting an agreement with the FDA on its liver cancer study design, a South Korean distribution deal and an agreement to develop cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals and assays.

SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) shares were also up, gaining 28% to $4.3650 after the company announced it would be acquired for $4.72 per share.

Equities Trading DOWN

Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ: PNRL) shares tumbled 57% to $2.25 after climbing 266.20% on Wednesday.

Shares of Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) were down 11% to $8.33.

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TKKS) was down, falling 18% to $8.31.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 4% to $55.79, while gold traded up 0.6% to $1,469.50.

Silver traded up 0.1% Friday to $17.075, while copper fell 1.5% to $2.6545.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.35%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.02%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index declined 0.22%. Meanwhile, the German DAX dropped 0.03%, and the French CAC 40 fell 0.08% while UK shares fell 0.94%.

Economics

Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Mid-Day Market UpdateNews Eurozone Commodities Global Intraday Update Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BRT + ASLN)

35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Tech Data Shares Climb After $6B Takeover Bid From Apollo
9 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
24 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
14 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

The Science Behind Weed And Gaming Performance