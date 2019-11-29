Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

This morning 150 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance:

Aftermath Silver (OTC: FLMZF) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:

Aftermath Silver (OTC: FLMZF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $0.28. Shares traded up 0.91%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $0.28. Shares traded up 0.91%. Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.93 on Friday, moving up 0.59%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $23.93 on Friday, moving up 0.59%. Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ: CUE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $11.50. Shares traded up 2.84%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $11.50. Shares traded up 2.84%. Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE: AJG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $93.43 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.17%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $93.43 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.17%. BioDelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ: BDSI) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.76 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.82%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $6.76 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.82%. Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ: PLMR) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.71 Friday. The stock was up 1.08% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $54.71 Friday. The stock was up 1.08% for the day. Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $94.99 with a daily change of up 0.56%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $94.99 with a daily change of up 0.56%. Retail Props of America (NYSE: RPAI) shares were up 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.23.

shares were up 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.23. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.08. The stock was down 0.26% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $27.08. The stock was down 0.26% for the day. Seaspan (NYSE: SSW) shares set a new yearly high of $11.81 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $11.81 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session. Primerica (NYSE: PRI) shares were up 0.22% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $134.25 for a change of up 0.22%.

shares were up 0.22% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $134.25 for a change of up 0.22%. Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ: LARK) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.25 on Friday, moving down 0.57%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $24.25 on Friday, moving down 0.57%. Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $255.64. The stock traded up 0.18% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $255.64. The stock traded up 0.18% on the session. ICICI Bank (NYSE: IBN) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.19. The stock was down 0.07% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $14.19. The stock was down 0.07% for the day. Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) shares were up 0.34% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.28.

shares were up 0.34% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.28. Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.33. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $33.33. The stock was up 0.13% for the day. Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.25 on Friday morning, moving up 3.62%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.25 on Friday morning, moving up 3.62%. Community Cap Bancshares (OTC: ALBY) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.20 on Friday, moving up 0.45%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $11.20 on Friday, moving up 0.45%. Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.78. The stock was up 2.61% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $8.78. The stock was up 2.61% for the day. Toshiba (OTC: TOSYY) shares were up 6.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $58.19.

shares were up 6.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $58.19. Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.64 Friday. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $17.64 Friday. The stock was down 0.19% for the day. Silvercorp Metals (AMEX: SVM) shares hit a yearly high of $4.95. The stock traded up 2.05% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $4.95. The stock traded up 2.05% on the session. Toshiba (OTC: TOSBF) shares broke to $36.05 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.12%.

shares broke to $36.05 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.12%. Wells Fargo Income (AMEX: EAD) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $8.35. Shares traded flat%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $8.35. Shares traded flat%. South Beach Spirits (OTC: SBES) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.01 Friday. The stock was up 20.0% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $0.01 Friday. The stock was up 20.0% for the day. ESCO Technologies (NYSE: ESE) shares were up 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $88.21.

shares were up 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $88.21. Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.76 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.21%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $23.76 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.21%. Silence Therapeutics (OTC: SLNCF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $6.53 with a daily change of up 3.68%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $6.53 with a daily change of up 3.68%. Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) shares were up 1.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.75.

shares were up 1.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.75. Valeo (OTC: VLEEF) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.82 Friday. The stock was up 2.37% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $39.82 Friday. The stock was up 2.37% for the day. Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.50. The stock was up 4.69% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $18.50. The stock was up 4.69% for the day. SomnoMed (OTC: SOMNF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $1.87. Shares traded up 12.65%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $1.87. Shares traded up 12.65%. Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) shares were up 1.03% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.65 for a change of up 1.03%.

shares were up 1.03% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.65 for a change of up 1.03%. Molecular Templates (NASDAQ: MTEM) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.69 Friday. The stock was up 8.18% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $11.69 Friday. The stock was up 8.18% for the day. Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $165.88. Shares traded down 0.21%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $165.88. Shares traded down 0.21%. Lexington Realty (NYSE: LXP) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.18 Friday. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $11.18 Friday. The stock was up 0.22% for the day. Hanger (NYSE: HNGR) shares were up 2.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.14.

shares were up 2.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.14. Nilam Resources (OTC: NILA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.02 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 52.17%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.02 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 52.17%. Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.93 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.93 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%. Construction Partners (NASDAQ: ROAD) shares were up 0.62% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.59 for a change of up 0.62%.

shares were up 0.62% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.59 for a change of up 0.62%. TP ICap (OTC: TULLF) shares hit $4.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.32%.

shares hit $4.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.32%. Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $163.68. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $163.68. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session. Vecima Networks (OTC: VNWTF) shares were flat% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.80.

shares were flat% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.80. Blackrock New York Muni (NYSE: BFY) shares were up 0.35% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.72.

shares were up 0.35% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.72. Comtech Telecomms (NASDAQ: CMTL) shares hit $37.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.75%.

shares hit $37.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.75%. Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) shares hit $176.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.03%.

shares hit $176.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.03%. Cebu Air (OTC: CEBUF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.91. The stock traded up 6.53% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.91. The stock traded up 6.53% on the session. Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.00 Friday. The stock was up 3.19% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $38.00 Friday. The stock was up 3.19% for the day. Astellas Pharma (OTC: ALPMY) shares hit $17.33 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.7%.

shares hit $17.33 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.7%. LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: LPLA) shares were up 0.51% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $92.46.

shares were up 0.51% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $92.46. Recro Pharma (NASDAQ: REPH) shares were up 2.66% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.39.

shares were up 2.66% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.39. Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ: PWOD) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.66 on Friday, moving up 2.25%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $32.66 on Friday, moving up 2.25%. Liberty Prop Trust (NYSE: LPT) shares set a new yearly high of $62.48 this morning. The stock was up 0.02% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $62.48 this morning. The stock was up 0.02% on the session. Rivex Technology (OTC: RIVX) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.30 on Friday, moving up 0.88%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $7.30 on Friday, moving up 0.88%. Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) shares were up 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $90.72.

shares were up 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $90.72. Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) shares hit a yearly high of $60.75. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $60.75. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session. Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) stock made a new 52-week high of $95.13 Friday. The stock was up 0.18% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $95.13 Friday. The stock was up 0.18% for the day. China Resources Cement (OTC: CARCY) shares were down 4.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.39.

shares were down 4.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.39. St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $19.71 with a daily change of up 8.84%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $19.71 with a daily change of up 8.84%. Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.59 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.19%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.59 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.19%. Tiffany (NYSE: TIF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $133.64. The stock traded up 0.05% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $133.64. The stock traded up 0.05% on the session. Fortress Transportation (NYSE: FTAI) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.15. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $18.15. The stock was up 0.39% for the day. Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares broke to $33.10 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.17%.

shares broke to $33.10 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.17%. Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE: ELP) shares hit a yearly high of $14.71. The stock traded up 1.56% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $14.71. The stock traded up 1.56% on the session. South State (NASDAQ: SSB) shares hit a yearly high of $83.73. The stock traded up 1.06% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $83.73. The stock traded up 1.06% on the session. Calamos Global Dynamic (NASDAQ: CHW) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.59. The stock was flat% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $8.59. The stock was flat% for the day. Halma (OTC: HLMAF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.51 on Friday morning, moving up 0.22%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.51 on Friday morning, moving up 0.22%. Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares hit $43.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.44%.

shares hit $43.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.44%. PPL (NYSE: PPL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.33 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.07%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.33 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.07%. Prologis (NYSE: PLD) stock made a new 52-week high of $92.70 Friday. The stock was up 0.05% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $92.70 Friday. The stock was up 0.05% for the day. TFS Financial (NASDAQ: TFSL) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.45 on Friday, moving down 0.88%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $20.45 on Friday, moving down 0.88%. Exantas Capital (NYSE: XAN) shares were up 0.17% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.03.

shares were up 0.17% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.03. TransAlta Renewables (OTC: TRSWF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.30 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.48%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.30 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.48%. Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE: ELS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $74.02. The stock traded down 0.02% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $74.02. The stock traded down 0.02% on the session. BSR REIT (OTC: BSRTF) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.72 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.8%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $12.72 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.8%. Altice Europe (OTC: ALLVF) shares set a new yearly high of $5.98 this morning. The stock was up 6.6% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $5.98 this morning. The stock was up 6.6% on the session. Easterly Government Props (NYSE: DEA) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.34 Friday. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $23.34 Friday. The stock was up 0.32% for the day. Straumann Holding (OTC: SAUHY) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.58 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.76%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $48.58 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.76%. RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) shares set a new yearly high of $14.84 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $14.84 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% on the session. Talisker Resources (OTC: TSKFF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $0.19. Shares traded up 28.57%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $0.19. Shares traded up 28.57%. MiMedx Group (OTC: MDXG) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.05 Friday. The stock was up 99.73% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $7.05 Friday. The stock was up 99.73% for the day. Swiss Re (OTC: SSREF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $108.00 with a daily change of up 1.5%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $108.00 with a daily change of up 1.5%. Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) shares set a new yearly high of $118.42 this morning. The stock was up 0.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $118.42 this morning. The stock was up 0.11% on the session. CSL (OTC: CSLLY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $95.83. Shares traded up 0.37%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $95.83. Shares traded up 0.37%. Vector Group (NYSE: VGR) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.39. The stock was up 1.05% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $13.39. The stock was up 1.05% for the day. DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares were up 0.35% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $228.99.

shares were up 0.35% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $228.99. Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ: PCTY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $121.52. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $121.52. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session. STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) shares were down 0.05% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.88 for a change of down 0.05%.

shares were down 0.05% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.88 for a change of down 0.05%. Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX: EVV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.91 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.06%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.91 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.06%. Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) shares broke to $42.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.05%.

shares broke to $42.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.05%. VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) shares set a new yearly high of $24.90 this morning. The stock was down 0.08% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $24.90 this morning. The stock was down 0.08% on the session. Banca Mediolanum (OTC: BNMDF) shares were up 2.53% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.13 for a change of up 2.53%.

shares were up 2.53% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.13 for a change of up 2.53%. Dart Group (OTC: DRTGF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.02. The stock traded up 0.88% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.02. The stock traded up 0.88% on the session. Domino's Pizza Group (OTC: DPUKY) shares hit a yearly high of $8.04. The stock traded up 3.52% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $8.04. The stock traded up 3.52% on the session. Expert System (OTC: EXSPF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.62. The stock traded up 1.4% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.62. The stock traded up 1.4% on the session. Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.69 on Friday morning, moving up 0.44%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.69 on Friday morning, moving up 0.44%. Allakos (NASDAQ: ALLK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $97.68 with a daily change of up 0.54%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $97.68 with a daily change of up 0.54%. Rexnord (NYSE: RXN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.81 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.81 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%. Klepierre (OTC: KLPEF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.07. The stock traded up 15.89% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.07. The stock traded up 15.89% on the session. Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE: CHH) shares were up 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $98.18.

shares were up 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $98.18. Pinnacle Financial (NASDAQ: PNFP) shares set a new yearly high of $61.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $61.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session. Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $116.99. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $116.99. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session. Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $116.58 on Friday morning, moving up 0.74%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $116.58 on Friday morning, moving up 0.74%. Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: COLL) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.69 on Friday, moving up 0.37%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $21.69 on Friday, moving up 0.37%. Hexagon (OTC: HXGBY) shares hit $56.54 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.22%.

shares hit $56.54 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.22%. Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS) shares hit $59.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.45%.

shares hit $59.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.45%. Ramsay Health Care (OTC: RMYHY) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.21 Friday. The stock was up 9.54% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $13.21 Friday. The stock was up 9.54% for the day. Kyocera (OTC: KYOCY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $68.00 on Friday morning, moving up 1.78%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $68.00 on Friday morning, moving up 1.78%. Tech Data (NASDAQ: TECD) shares were up 12.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $144.40.

shares were up 12.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $144.40. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ASLN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.48 on Friday morning, moving up 126.72%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.48 on Friday morning, moving up 126.72%. Moncler (OTC: MONRY) stock hit a yearly high price of $44.25. The stock was up 4.48% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $44.25. The stock was up 4.48% for the day. Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE: ARE) stock made a new 52-week high of $163.00 Friday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $163.00 Friday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day. Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) shares broke to $58.56 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.21%.

shares broke to $58.56 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.21%. Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.39 on Friday morning, moving up 0.63%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.39 on Friday morning, moving up 0.63%. Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ: EBMT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.50. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.50. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session. China Resources Cement (OTC: CJRCF) shares were up 6.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.24.

shares were up 6.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.24. Isoray (AMEX: ISR) shares hit a yearly high of $0.55. The stock traded up 7.86% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $0.55. The stock traded up 7.86% on the session. Globalink (OTC: GOBK) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.05 Friday. The stock was up 23.33% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $0.05 Friday. The stock was up 23.33% for the day. Gitennes Exploration (OTC: GILXF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $0.04. Shares traded up 14.29%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $0.04. Shares traded up 14.29%. Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $48.73. Shares traded down 0.27%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $48.73. Shares traded down 0.27%. Sumitomo Electric (OTC: SMTOF) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.11 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.61%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $15.11 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.61%. Capital Power (OTC: CPXWF) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.00 Friday. The stock was up 1.67% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $25.00 Friday. The stock was up 1.67% for the day. Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) shares were down 0.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $255.40.

shares were down 0.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $255.40. Air Liquide (OTC: AIQUY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $27.09 with a daily change of up 0.78%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $27.09 with a daily change of up 0.78%. Riocan REIT (OTC: RIOCF) shares broke to $20.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.

shares broke to $20.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%. HBT Financial (NASDAQ: HBT) shares were up 0.28% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.88.

shares were up 0.28% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.88. MyoKardia (NASDAQ: MYOK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $65.45 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.94%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $65.45 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.94%. Weingarten Realty (NYSE: WRI) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.14. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $32.14. The stock was up 0.21% for the day. CACI International (NYSE: CACI) shares set a new 52-week high of $241.86 on Friday, moving down 0.17%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $241.86 on Friday, moving down 0.17%. Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.59. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.59. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session. Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.96 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.15%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $40.96 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.15%. Invesco Trust For Invnt (NYSE: VTN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.90 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.29%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.90 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.29%. Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: FFC) shares were down 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.86.

shares were down 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.86. Toro (NYSE: TTC) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $78.75.

shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $78.75. EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) shares broke to $137.82 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.09%.

shares broke to $137.82 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.09%. SORL Auto Parts (NASDAQ: SORL) shares set a new yearly high of $4.13 this morning. The stock was up 25.59% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $4.13 this morning. The stock was up 25.59% on the session. Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) stock set a new 52-week high of $74.07 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.55%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $74.07 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.55%. Northam Platinum (OTC: NMPNF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.19 on Friday morning, moving up 1.99%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.19 on Friday morning, moving up 1.99%. BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $496.15. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $496.15. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session. Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $52.65 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.26%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $52.65 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.26%. Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE: AWP) shares were up 0.54% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.50.

shares were up 0.54% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.50. Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $21.14. Shares traded up 0.52%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $21.14. Shares traded up 0.52%. Real Matters (OTC: RLLMF) shares were up 2.76% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.01.

shares were up 2.76% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.01. Alacer Gold (OTC: ALIAF) shares hit $5.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.33%.

shares hit $5.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.33%. Townsquare Media (NYSE: TSQ) shares were down 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.55.

shares were down 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.55. First Industrial Realty (NYSE: FR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.12 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.05%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.12 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.05%. Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) shares broke to $196.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.8%.

shares broke to $196.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.8%. Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HARP) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.11 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.81%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $19.11 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.81%. Segro (OTC: SEGXF) shares set a new yearly high of $11.15 this morning. The stock was up 1.99% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $11.15 this morning. The stock was up 1.99% on the session. Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NLTX) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.03 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 11.9%.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for updates on further action in these stocks!