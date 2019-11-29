3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Companhia De Saneamento, Inc. (NYSE: SBS) shares increased by 4.1% to $13.33 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $9.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on November 14, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Energy Co of Minas Gerais, Inc. (NYSE: CIG) stock surged 2.0% to $3.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.
Losers
- PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) shares fell 5.0% to $7.18 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $3.2 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $9.00.
Posted-In: Utilities Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.