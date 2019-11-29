Market Overview

5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2019 8:39am   Comments
Gainers

  • Gol Intelligent Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: GOL) stock surged 4.9% to $16.27 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $3.2 billion. The most recent rating by Buckingham, on October 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.00.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) stock moved upwards by 1.0% to $0.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.

 

Losers

  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares declined 3.5% to $0.69 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million.
  • Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) stock fell 2.8% to $6.68. The market cap stands at $1.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 01, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • CNH Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: CNHI) stock declined 2.3% to $10.65. The market cap seems to be at $14.7 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on September 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.

