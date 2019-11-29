Market Overview

5 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2019 7:49am   Comments
Gainers

  • Occidental Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OXY) stock moved upwards by 0.6% to $38.95 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on October 17, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $70.00.

 

Losers

  • Paringa Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNRL) stock decreased by 40.4% to $3.10 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $17.4 million.
  • TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) stock plummeted 2.3% to $19.05. The market cap seems to be at $8.8 billion. The most recent rating by Berenberg, on November 22, is at Hold, with a price target of $22.50.
  • Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock decreased by 1.7% to $10.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on October 18, is at Outperform, with a price target of $14.00.
  • Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) shares fell 1.4% to $18.65. The market cap stands at $61.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on September 27, the current rating is at Hold.

