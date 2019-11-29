Market Overview

9 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2019 7:43am   Comments
Gainers

  • Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) stock rose 19.2% to $0.19 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $4.3 million.
  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASLN) shares increased by 4.7% to $2.43. The market cap seems to be at $49.3 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) stock surged 4.3% to $6.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million. The most recent rating by Brookline Capital, on November 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.
  • Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares surged 3.8% to $2.61. The market cap seems to be at $3.6 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on October 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.00.
  • Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) stock moved upwards by 2.3% to $19.20. The market cap stands at $6.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 20, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) stock moved upwards by 1.5% to $3.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.0 million.

 

Losers

  • Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares decreased by 8.6% to $0.88 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares fell 2.2% to $0.35. The market cap stands at $19.7 million. The most recent rating by Chardan Capital, on November 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.
  • Alcon, Inc. (NYSE: ALC) stock plummeted 1.6% to $55.08. The market cap stands at $29.3 billion.

