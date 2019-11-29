4 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE: JKS) shares moved upwards by 3.4% to $19.00 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $633.4 million. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on September 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $19.00.
- ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) stock rose 0.9% to $273.97. The market cap stands at $110.3 billion. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on October 14, is at Outperform, with a price target of $270.00.
Losers
- Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) stock fell 7.9% to $0.04 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) stock plummeted 1.2% to $18.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on November 27, is at Hold, with a price target of $18.00.
