A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 53 points to 28,095 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 7.1 points to 3,146.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 21.75 points to 8,433.00.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.6% to trade at $62.91 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.1% to trade at $58.04 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mixed today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.3%, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.1% and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.1%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.3%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.2%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.49%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 2.03%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.61% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.82%.

Breaking News