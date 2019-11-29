5 Stocks To Watch For November 29, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Apparel retailers such as Macy's Inc (NYSE: M), Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS), and Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) will be the stocks to watch on Black Friday. Macy's shares fell 0.1% to $15.46 in after-hours trading, while Kohl's shares declined 0.1% to $48.25 in after-hours trading. Gap shares dropped 0.5% to $16.82 in the after-hours trading session.

With shares up over 50% this year so far, Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) will be one of the key retail stocks to watch today. Best Buy shares declined 0.7% to $80.21 in after-hours trading.

