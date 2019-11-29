Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For November 29, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2019 5:09am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Apparel retailers such as Macy's Inc (NYSE: M), Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS), and Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) will be the stocks to watch on Black Friday. Macy's shares fell 0.1% to $15.46 in after-hours trading, while Kohl's shares declined 0.1% to $48.25 in after-hours trading. Gap shares dropped 0.5% to $16.82 in the after-hours trading session.
  • With shares up over 50% this year so far, Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) will be one of the key retail stocks to watch today. Best Buy shares declined 0.7% to $80.21 in after-hours trading.

  • Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE: GSL) disclosed a $150 million mixed shelf offering. Global Ship Lease shares gained 4.2% to close at $8.70 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday