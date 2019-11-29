Peter Levesque To Become President At Ports America

Ports America, the largest marine terminal operator and stevedore in North America, has appointed Peter Levesque as president. He will assume the new job in February 2020 and will report to Mark Montgomery, who will continue in the role of chief executive officer.

Since 2016, Levesque has worked for Modern Terminals Limited in Hong Kong as group managing director and CEO and brings more than 30 years of maritime industry experience during his nine-year tenure with Modern Terminals. He had lived and worked in Asia for 25 years, and joined Modern Terminals in 2010.

Modern Terminals calls itself a "pioneer in the growth of the container terminal industry in Hong Kong and Mainland China," noting that it opened Hong Kong's first purpose-built container terminal in 1972. Today it owns and operates container terminals at Kwai Tsing Container Port, Hong Kong, and operates and holds a majority of shares in DaChan Bay Terminals in the Pearl River Delta, where it also has equity stakes in both Shekou Container Terminals and Chiwan Container Terminal.

Modern Terminals said that Horace Lo will take over as group managing director effective Feb.1 2020. Lo has been with Modern Terminals since 1995 and has served in various capacities including chief development officer and director of engineering.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Ports America says it operates in more than 42 ports and 80 locations. The company handles all types of cargo and operates container, bulk, breakbulk, roll-on, roll-off-automotive, project, military, cruise and intermodal facilities. It says it handles 13.4 million TEUs, 2.6 million vehicles, 10.5 million tons of general cargo and more than 2 million cruise ship passengers annually. Oaktree Capital (NYSE: OAK) owns Ports America.

