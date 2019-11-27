Black Friday Book Deals

All of you book worms out there should definitely take advantage of these Black Friday book deals. We’ve curated a list of the best-discounted books to pick up this holiday season. If you love reading books based off of true stories, then you’ll definitely have to grab Mark Sullivan’s book Beneath a Scarlet Sky for 50% off!

Quick Look:

Top 10 Black Friday Book Deals

Check out our top 10 picks of fiction books, DIY guide books, and children's books.

My Sister’s Grave - Robert Dugoni

Black Friday Price: $6.38

Discount: 60%

My Sister’s Grave: Robert Dugoni- Engross yourself in this mystery novel that has captivated millions of readers. Tracy Crosswhite spends twenty years questioning her sister’s disappearance and murder. Follow Tracy as she searches for the real killer, opens the pathway to danger, and unleashes many secrets that may have been better left buried in the grave.

Ultimate Guide to Home Repair and Improvement

Black Friday Price: $19.62

Discount: 35%

This is the Ultimate Guide to Home Repair and Improvement, with over 2,000 photos, 800 drawings, and simple text that will make you become a pro fixer upper. Follow over 300 set-by-step projects, read about information on tools, and take advantage of a remodeling guide that’s included. Now there are no excuses to put off that pesky project you’ve been meaning to finish for weeks!

Easy Campfire Cooking: 200+ Family Fun Recipes - Peg Couch

Black Friday Price: $7.96

Discount: 39%

Easy Campfire Cooking: 200+ Family Fun Recipes: Peg Couch - What’s better than surrounding yourself with your loved ones, a campfire, and the great outdoors? Instead of sticking to those slow roasted hotdogs, you can amaze your family by cooking up some of these delicious recipes. This book contains recipes for campfire pizza, meatballs, eggs, soups, kebabs, and breakfast fajitas.

Stillhouse Lake - Rachel Caine

Black Friday Price: $6.38

Discount: 60%

When Gina Royal tragically learns about her husband’s secret life as a serial killer by way of car accident, it’s as if her entire world is turned upside down. Grab Stillhouse Lake: Rachel Caine- USA Bestseller on Black Friday and immerse yourself in Gina’s new life as she takes refuge on Stillhouse Lake.

Beneath a Scarlet Sky - Mark Sullivan

Black Friday Price: $7.48

Discount: 50%

This USA Today and Amazon’s #1 Charts bestseller will take you on an epic journey of courage, suspense, love, and bravery during one of history’s most difficult times. You won’t be able to stop reading about Pino Lella’s life in Beneath a Scarlet Sky: Mark Sullivan, which is based on a true story.

The Lonely Polar Bear - Khoa Le

Black Friday Price: $9.18

Discount: 39%

The Lonely Polar Bear: Khoa Le-What better way to teach your kids about an environmental issue than by a children’s picture book? This beautifully illustrated and colorful book will grab your child’s attention while gently teaching them about climate change through dialogue and drawn pictures. It’s an emotional story about a polar bear in the delicate Arctic environment.

From Tree to Table: How to Make Your Own Rustic Log Furniture - Alan Garbers

Black Friday Price: $11.05

Discount: 45%

From Tree to Table: How to Make Your Own Rustic Log Furniture - If your passion is woodwork, then you definitely have to grab this book during the Black Friday book sales. This comprehensive guide contains information about building furniture like beds, tables, lamps, coat racks and more from cut timber. Both professional handymen and beginners will enjoy reading this guide to help you potentially build your own furniture.

Dive Atlas of the World - Jack Jackson

Black Friday Price: $32.10

Discount: 29%

Fuel your inspiration and desire to travel by picking up the Dive Atlas of the World: Jack Jackson. This vibrant and colorful guide will inform you about the best spots around the world to dive beneath the ocean. This global guide has over 300 pages written by experienced divers. Once you live vicariously through their photos and stories, you might feel inspired to pack your bag and travel.

What You Did - Claire McGowan

Black Friday Price: $7.98

Discount: 50%

This Washington Post bestseller will keep you on the edge of your seat and guessing until you turn to the very last page. It’s a tale about betrayal and honesty that cuts to the core of every reader who picks it up. It brings up the serious question of who would you be more likely to believe in a tragedy - your spouse or your best friend? Read What You Did: Claire McGowan today to find out what the main character chooses!

A Fire Sparkling - Julianne Maclean

Black Friday Price: $7.48

Discount: 50%

This riveting tale about courage and love during wartime is a perfect book to pick up during these Black Friday sales. Follow Gillian Gibbons as she escapes to the safety of her family’s home, only to find that it isn’t the safe haven she wanted it to be in A Fire Sparkling. Her life turns complicated as she fights for survival.