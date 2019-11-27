Are you looking for the latest and greatest audio gadgets without breaking the bank? Benzinga has compiled a list of the top 10 best audio deals this holiday. From Beats by Dre headsets to outdoor speakers, you can find the savings here.

Quick Look: Black Friday Audio Deals

Top 10 Black Friday Audio Deals

Look at this curated list of top 10 audio deals for Black Friday that your friends and family will adore this holiday.

Google Home Max Smart Speaker

Black Friday Price: $249

Discount: 17%

Fill your room with the sounds of Google Home Max Smart Speaker. You’ll be able to hear and feel the heart-pounding bass with no unwanted resonance. The smart technology - Room EQ - will adjust the sound based on where you put your speaker. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Chrome cast built-in.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

Black Friday Price: $279.95

Discount: 20%

These Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones are noise-canceling headphones will transport you front and center to your favorite concert. Has up to 22 hours of battery life and 10-minute recharge will give you 3 hours of play! Comes with: Carrying case, 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable, Universal USB charging cable, Quick Start Guide, Warranty Card.

True Wireless Earbuds

Black Friday Price: $21.24

Discount: 29%

The touch control True Wireless Earbuds are equipped with a fast connection and 12 hours of playtime. The mini case is included. The charging box can be compared to the size of a lipstick tube. The controls have a high-precision touch sensor in both earbuds allowing you to effortlessly and easily control your earbuds without using your phone.

Polk Audio Atrium 5 Outdoor Speakers

Black Friday Price: $169.88

Discount: 43%

These Polk Audio Atrium 5 Outdoor Speakers are powerful and all-weather durable. You can expect broad sound coverage and a spped-lock mounting system. It’s sleek appearance will look great at any outdoor event.

Klipsch R-120SW Subwoofer

Black Friday Price: $249.00

Discount: 50%

This Klipsch R-120SW Subwoofer high excursion spun-copper lmp woofer is capable of exerting 29Hz to 120Hz. It has 400 watts abd the max acoustic output is 116dB. Includes a bass-reflex via rear firing port and amplified power.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

Black Friday Price: $134.00

Discount: 16%

Apple AirPods with Charging Case are great with the latest model of the Apple AirPods is automatically on and automatically connected. You can easily set these up on any Apple device and have quick access to Siri. They charge quickly in the case - which can also be charged using the lightning connector.

Sleep Headphones

Black Friday Price: $19.20

Discount: 15%

These Sleep Headphones are Bluetooth compatible with ultra-thin HD stereo speakers that are perfect for sleeping, meditating or for air travel. It contours to the eye area while still allowing your eyes to move freely. It cancels out noise and light.

VEATOOL 5.0 Bluetooth Headphones

Black Friday Price: $33.95

Discount: 66%

These binaural call true wireless VEATOOL 5.0 Bluetooth Headphones are capable of 20 hours of playtime. They have an HD stereo bass sound mini in the buds with a built-in mic and charging case for sports running. It offers fast speeds, a stable connection and enabled for a 33-foot transmission.

Echo Link Amp

Black Friday Price: $239.99

Discount: 20%

Stream and amplify your music with the Echo Link Amp. It has built-in 60W x 2-channel amplifiers, high-fidelity streaming music and Alexa. The voice control music selection and playback are compatible with other Echo devices.

Sonos One Voice Controlled Smart Speaker

Black Friday Price: $169.00

Discount: 15%

The Sonos One Voice Controlled Smart Speaker has the Amazon Alexa built right in. You can play songs, check the news or traffic and control everything in your home that is smart home capable. You can use voice, touch or your mobile phone to control this speaker.