Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

USD/JPY Forecast: Heading Toward 110.00
Valeria Bednarik , FXStreet  
 
November 27, 2019 3:40pm   Comments
Share:
USD/JPY Forecast: Heading Toward 110.00

USD/JPY Current Price: 109.55

  • Better-than-expected US data hurt demand for safe-haven assets.
  • US indexes flirted with all-time highs ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
  • USD/JPY trades at around 109.50, November monthly high.

The USD/JPY pair jumped to its November’s high, rallying in the US afternoon, following the release of solid US data indicating steady economic growth. Additionally, Wall Street remained in the green, and while indexes’ rallies were not too relevant, they flirted with all-time highs. Safe-haven assets remained out of the speculative radar, and even Treasury yields managed to post intraday gains.

Japan will release October Retail Trade during the upcoming Asian session, seen flat monthly basis and down by 4.4% when compared to a year earlier. Large Retailers’ Sales in the same month are expected to post a modest 1.2% advance after rising by 10% in the previous month.

USD/JPY Short-Term Technical Outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading just below 109.50, retaining its short-term bullish stance. Technical readings in the 4-hour chart support additional gains ahead, as the pair has moved well above all of its moving averages, while the 20 SMA accelerated above the larger ones. Technical indicators lack momentum but remain well into positive ground, with the RSI, in fact, consolidating in overbought territory. Pullbacks should be contained by buyers in the 109.10/20 price zone to support a test of the 110.00 figure in the upcoming sessions.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: FXStreetNews Emerging Markets Options Forex Global Markets General

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

With Michael Bloomberg Running For President, What Happens To The Bloomberg Newsroom?