Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 27, 2019 10:42am   Comments
Wednesday's morning session saw 88 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights:

  • ANZ Bank (OTC: ANEWF) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Commerce Energy Group (OTC: CMNR)
  • Sunniva (OTC: SNNVF) shares rebounded the highest, with shares trading up 8.42%, bouncing back after reaching its new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday are as follows:

  • ANZ Bank (OTC: ANEWF) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.62 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.29%.
  • Jollibee Foods (OTC: JBFCF) shares moved up 1.92% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.58 to begin trading.
  • Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.36 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.26% over the rest of the day.
  • Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ: CBRL) stock set a new 52-week low of $150.41 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.38%.
  • Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) shares moved down 2.18% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.68 to begin trading.
  • MMG (OTC: MMLTF) shares moved down 6.39% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.20 to begin trading.
  • iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares fell to $43.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.3%.
  • Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE: TYG) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.76 today morning. The stock traded down 0.12% over the session.
  • Genting Hong Kong (OTC: GTHKF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.09 to begin trading. The stock was down 15.85% on the session.
  • Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE: NTG) shares moved down 0.41% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.74 to begin trading.
  • GAM Holding (OTC: GMHLF) shares were down 4.73% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.66.
  • Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.86 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
  • Rogers Sugar (OTC: RSGUF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $3.44. Shares then traded down 2.11%.
  • Exterran (NYSE: EXTN) shares fell to $5.47 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.24%.
  • Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $3.00. Shares then traded down 0.48%.
  • Atreca (NASDAQ: BCEL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $9.51. Shares then traded up 0.93%.
  • Goldman Sachs MLP Inc Opp (NYSE: GMZ) shares fell to $5.42 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.27%.
  • Nesco Holdings (NYSE: NSCO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.17 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.46% for the day.
  • New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares fell to $2.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.47%.
  • Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE: PBT) shares fell to $3.53 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.35%.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.45 today morning. The stock was down 9.13% on the session.
  • Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ: MBII) shares set a new yearly low of $1.02 this morning. The stock was down 0.76% on the session.
  • Crimson Wine Group (OTC: CWGL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.86 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.43% on the day.
  • Global Payout (OTC: GOHE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.05, and later moved up 8.42% over the session.
  • Calfrac Well Services (OTC: CFWFF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.63 to begin trading.
  • Mene (OTC: MENEF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.53%.
  • Syrah Resources (OTC: SYAAF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.25 this morning. The stock was down 14.46% for the day.
  • Energy Res of Australia (OTC: EGRAF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.09 this morning. The stock was down 5.1% on the session.
  • Allied Esports (NASDAQ: AESE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.93 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.55% on the day.
  • Indus Hldgs (OTC: INDXF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.88 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.15% on the session.
  • A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $9.43. Shares then traded down 0.83%.
  • NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ: NTWK) shares hit a yearly low of $3.95 today morning. The stock was down 1.25% on the session.
  • AusCann Group Holdings (OTC: ACNNF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.13 on Wednesday. The stock was down 18.02% for the day.
  • Firsthand Tech Value Fund (NASDAQ: SVVC) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.90 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.03%.
  • INVO Bioscience (OTC: IVOB) stock hit a yearly low of $0.21 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • BK Technologies (AMEX: BKTI) shares were down 0.68% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.93.
  • First Cobalt (OTC: FTSSF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.08 this morning. The stock was up 3.14% for the day.
  • Sunniva (OTC: SNNVF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 31.01% over the rest of the day.
  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares moved down 2.61% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.29 to begin trading.
  • Heron Resources (OTC: HRLDF) shares fell to $0.07 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 30.0%.
  • Tinka Resources (OTC: TKRFF) stock hit $0.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.95% over the course of the day.
  • Titan Mining (OTC: TNMCF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
  • Mitcham Industries (NASDAQ: MIND) stock hit $2.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.43% over the course of the day.
  • GSE Systems (NASDAQ: GVP) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.16 to open trading.
  • Sama Resources (OTC: SAMMF) stock hit $0.12 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.35% over the course of the day.
  • Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ: WHLM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $4.32. Shares then traded down 4.0%.
  • Advantage Lithium (OTC: AVLIF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.13%.
  • Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ: APWC) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.28 today morning. The stock traded down 1.54% over the session.
  • Euro Sun Mining (OTC: CPNFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.15 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.74% on the session.
  • Telson Mining (OTC: SOHFF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.09. Shares then traded down 27.21%.
  • SITO Mobile (NASDAQ: SITO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.44, and later moved down 25.62% over the session.
  • Beleave (OTC: BLEVF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Basic Energy Servs (NYSE: BAS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.43. Shares then traded up 0.16%.
  • Marin Software (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares set a new yearly low of $1.49 this morning. The stock was down 1.3% on the session.
  • Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ: BNTC) stock hit $4.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 18.48% over the course of the day.
  • Findev (OTC: TNSGF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.30 today morning. The stock was down 13.29% on the session.
  • DATA Comms Mgmt (OTC: DGPIF) stock hit $0.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • Digirad (NASDAQ: DRAD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $2.83, and later moved up 1.86% over the session.
  • BOS Better Online Solns (NASDAQ: BOSC) stock hit a yearly low of $1.73 this morning. The stock was down 1.13% for the day.
  • Mexican Gold (OTC: MEXGF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.75% for the day.
  • Genesis Metals (OTC: GGISF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 28.21%.
  • Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ: YTEN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.12 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.06% on the session.
  • Ethema Health (OTC: GRST) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02.
  • Camber Energy (AMEX: CEI) stock moved down 8.59% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.83 to open trading.
  • Agritek Holdings (OTC: AGTK) shares fell to $0.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 27.76%.
  • Spherix (NASDAQ: SPEX) shares fell to $1.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.89%.
  • eWellness Healthcare (OTC: EWLL) shares moved down 16.67% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading.
  • NRG Metals (OTC: NRGMF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 7.17% over the rest of the day.
  • Delcath Systems (OTC: DCTH) shares fell to $0.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
  • Fred's (OTC: FREDQ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 23.08% on the session.
  • Vinergy Cannabis Capital (OTC: VNNYF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.2% on the day.
  • Intelligent Highway Solns (OTC: IHSI) shares fell to $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
  • Kali (OTC: KALY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0025 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 12.5% over the rest of the day.
  • Trans Global Group (OTC: TGGI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded down 99.0%.
  • Santo Mining (OTC: SANP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.000001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Zenergy Brands (OTC: ZNGYQ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
  • Digital Asset Monetary (OTC: DATI) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to open trading.
  • SpectraScience (OTC: SCIE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded down 99.0%.
  • First Colombia Gold (OTC: FCGD) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • WeedHire International (OTC: WDHR) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
  • FBEC Worldwide (OTC: FBEC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session.
  • 1PM Industries (OTC: OPMZ) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.
  • Vilacto Bio (OTC: VIBI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.
  • Braingrid (OTC: BGRDF) shares were down 83.75% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0013.
  • Bravatek Solutions (OTC: BVTK) shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was down 22.4% on the session.
  • Patten Energy Solns Gr (OTC: PTTN) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • World Am (OTC: WOAM) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Commerce Energy Group (OTC: CMNR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 99.0% over the rest of the day.

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

