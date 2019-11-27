Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 180 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Mentions:

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.

was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning. Banny Cosmic Intl Hldgs (OTC: CMHZ) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high.

was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high. Munchener (OTC: MURGF) saw the sharpest decline, as it traded 2.09% after setting a new 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday:

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $152.44. Shares traded down 0.13%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $152.44. Shares traded down 0.13%. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $197.24 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.27%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $197.24 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.27%. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) shares hit $132.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.32%.

shares hit $132.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.32%. Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) stock made a new 52-week high of $87.50 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.15% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $87.50 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.15% for the day. Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) shares were flat% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $314.73 for a change of flat%.

shares were flat% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $314.73 for a change of flat%. Nippon Telegraph (OTC: NPPXF) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.62 on Wednesday, moving up 0.18%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $50.62 on Wednesday, moving up 0.18%. Keyence (OTC: KYCCF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $359.72 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.87%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $359.72 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.87%. Hermes International (OTC: HESAF) shares were up 2.23% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $744.75.

shares were up 2.23% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $744.75. Sony (NYSE: SNE) shares hit a yearly high of $63.30. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $63.30. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session. CSL (OTC: CSLLY) shares were up 0.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $95.30.

shares were up 0.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $95.30. Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares broke to $589.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.79%.

shares broke to $589.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.79%. Recruit Holdings Co (OTC: RCRUY) shares set a new yearly high of $7.36 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $7.36 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session. ICICI Bank (NYSE: IBN) shares broke to $14.08 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.82%.

shares broke to $14.08 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.82%. Munchener (OTC: MURGF) shares were up 0.62% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $283.60.

shares were up 0.62% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $283.60. Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) shares hit a yearly high of $116.12. The stock traded up 0.35% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $116.12. The stock traded up 0.35% on the session. Hoya (OTC: HOCPY) shares were up 0.79% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $92.03 for a change of up 0.79%.

shares were up 0.79% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $92.03 for a change of up 0.79%. Brown-Forman (NYSE: BF-B) shares hit $68.96 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.17%.

shares hit $68.96 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.17%. SMC (OTC: SMECF) shares were up 1.84% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $470.95.

shares were up 1.84% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $470.95. SMC (OTC: SMCAY) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.63 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $23.63 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%. CRH (NYSE: CRH) shares broke to $39.02 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%.

shares broke to $39.02 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%. Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE: HLT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $105.46. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $105.46. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session. T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $123.03. Shares traded up 0.38%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $123.03. Shares traded up 0.38%. PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) shares set a new 52-week high of $81.93 on Wednesday, moving down 0.16%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $81.93 on Wednesday, moving down 0.16%. Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE: FLT) shares set a new yearly high of $309.39 this morning. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $309.39 this morning. The stock was up 0.12% on the session. PPL (NYSE: PPL) shares hit a yearly high of $34.16. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $34.16. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session. DSV Panalpina (OTC: DSDVY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $55.82 with a daily change of up 0.32%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $55.82 with a daily change of up 0.32%. Kellogg (NYSE: K) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $65.64 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.11%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $65.64 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.11%. AMETEK (NYSE: AME) shares hit a new 52-week high of $99.30. The stock traded down 0.26% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $99.30. The stock traded down 0.26% on the session. CGI (NYSE: GIB) shares were down 0.05% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $83.26.

shares were down 0.05% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $83.26. Hartford Financial Servs (NYSE: HIG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $62.75 with a daily change of down 0.22%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $62.75 with a daily change of down 0.22%. STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.86 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.06%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.86 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.06%. Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $162.27. Shares traded up 1.31%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $162.27. Shares traded up 1.31%. Fujitsu (OTC: FJTSY) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.63. The stock was up 3.79% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $18.63. The stock was up 3.79% for the day. EXOR (OTC: EXXRF) shares hit a yearly high of $80.00. The stock traded up 5.19% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $80.00. The stock traded up 5.19% on the session. TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) shares were up 0.18% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $87.20 for a change of up 0.18%.

shares were up 0.18% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $87.20 for a change of up 0.18%. Tiffany (NYSE: TIF) shares hit a yearly high of $133.51. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $133.51. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session. Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.45 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.0%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.45 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.0%. DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares hit a yearly high of $227.87. The stock traded up 1.31% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $227.87. The stock traded up 1.31% on the session. Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) shares were up 0.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $108.01.

shares were up 0.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $108.01. Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCK) shares broke to $33.58 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.24%.

shares broke to $33.58 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.24%. Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) shares hit $31.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.45%.

shares hit $31.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.45%. Masco (NYSE: MAS) shares hit $47.32 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.42%.

shares hit $47.32 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.42%. Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) shares hit $229.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.67%.

shares hit $229.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.67%. TDK (OTC: TTDKY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $108.40. Shares traded flat%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $108.40. Shares traded flat%. Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) shares broke to $275.89 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.12%.

shares broke to $275.89 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.12%. Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) shares hit $31.32 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.38%.

shares hit $31.32 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.38%. FMC (NYSE: FMC) stock set a new 52-week high of $99.06 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.34%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $99.06 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.34%. Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY) shares broke to $152.54 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.18%.

shares broke to $152.54 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.18%. Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) shares set a new yearly high of $122.36 this morning. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $122.36 this morning. The stock was down 0.39% on the session. Sumitomo Electric (OTC: SMTOY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.87 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.68%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.87 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.68%. Sumitomo Electric (OTC: SMTOF) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.76 Wednesday. The stock was flat% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $14.76 Wednesday. The stock was flat% for the day. AXA Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH) shares were down 0.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.98 for a change of down 0.02%.

shares were down 0.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.98 for a change of down 0.02%. Globe Life (NYSE: GL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $102.61. The stock traded up 0.35% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $102.61. The stock traded up 0.35% on the session. Everest Re Group (NYSE: RE) stock set a new 52-week high of $273.79 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.16%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $273.79 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.16%. Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $293.67. The stock traded down 0.24% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $293.67. The stock traded down 0.24% on the session. Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) shares broke to $374.61 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.52%.

shares broke to $374.61 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.52%. Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.49 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.6%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.49 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.6%. Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.47 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.42%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.47 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.42%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $119.21. Shares traded down 0.51%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $119.21. Shares traded down 0.51%. Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares were up 0.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $104.90.

shares were up 0.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $104.90. Persimmon (OTC: PSMMY) stock set a new 52-week high of $67.56 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.9%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $67.56 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.9%. Sonic Healthcare (OTC: SKHHY) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.82 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.86% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $20.82 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.86% for the day. Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) stock hit a yearly high price of $122.64. The stock was down 0.34% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $122.64. The stock was down 0.34% for the day. Halma (OTC: HLMAF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $27.45 with a daily change of up 0.66%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $27.45 with a daily change of up 0.66%. Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $116.87 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.09%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $116.87 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.09%. SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) stock made a new 52-week high of $64.24 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $64.24 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day. Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) shares hit a yearly high of $185.29. The stock traded down 0.35% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $185.29. The stock traded down 0.35% on the session. Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $69.60 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.22%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $69.60 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.22%. Ubiquiti (NYSE: UI) stock made a new 52-week high of $198.59 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.39% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $198.59 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.39% for the day. Flutter Entertainment (OTC: PDYPY) stock made a new 52-week high of $58.53 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.56% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $58.53 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.56% for the day. Flutter Entertainment (OTC: PDYPF) stock set a new 52-week high of $114.25 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.39%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $114.25 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.39%. Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) shares broke to $85.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.48%.

shares broke to $85.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.48%. Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) shares were up 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $134.18.

shares were up 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $134.18. Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) shares hit a yearly high of $60.49. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $60.49. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session. Owens-Corning (NYSE: OC) shares set a new yearly high of $68.72 this morning. The stock was up 0.1% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $68.72 this morning. The stock was up 0.1% on the session. Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) shares set a new yearly high of $119.36 this morning. The stock was up 0.8% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $119.36 this morning. The stock was up 0.8% on the session. LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: LPLA) stock set a new 52-week high of $92.23 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.04%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $92.23 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.04%. The Stars Group (NASDAQ: TSG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.95. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.95. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session. Synnex (NYSE: SNX) shares hit a yearly high of $124.57. The stock traded up 1.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $124.57. The stock traded up 1.07% on the session. ADT (NYSE: ADT) shares were up 0.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.67.

shares were up 0.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.67. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares hit a yearly high of $85.10. The stock traded down 0.08% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $85.10. The stock traded down 0.08% on the session. Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ: PCTY) shares were down 0.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $120.52.

shares were down 0.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $120.52. TFS Financial (NASDAQ: TFSL) shares hit a yearly high of $20.17. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $20.17. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session. First Industrial Realty (NYSE: FR) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.74 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $42.74 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.16% for the day. Primerica (NYSE: PRI) stock made a new 52-week high of $133.10 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $133.10 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.76% for the day. ITT (NYSE: ITT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.57 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.57 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%. First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ: FCNCA) shares hit $523.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.31%.

shares hit $523.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.31%. EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) shares were up 0.09% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $136.20 for a change of up 0.09%.

shares were up 0.09% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $136.20 for a change of up 0.09%. Essent Gr (NYSE: ESNT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $55.02 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.45%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $55.02 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.45%. Clarivate Analytics (NYSE: CCC) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.15. The stock was up 1.61% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $18.15. The stock was up 1.61% for the day. Radian Group (NYSE: RDN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.01 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.46%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.01 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.46%. Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.96. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $51.96. The stock was up 0.41% for the day. Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE: CHH) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $96.30. Shares traded up 0.56%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $96.30. Shares traded up 0.56%. Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.19 on Wednesday, moving up 0.25%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $48.19 on Wednesday, moving up 0.25%. Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $72.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.0%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $72.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.0%. Assured Guaranty (NYSE: AGO) shares were up 0.16% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.87.

shares were up 0.16% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.87. Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) shares hit a yearly high of $47.40. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $47.40. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.31 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.21%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $43.31 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.21%. Enstar Gr (NASDAQ: ESGR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $207.49. Shares traded up 0.03%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $207.49. Shares traded up 0.03%. Brink's (NYSE: BCO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $94.28 with a daily change of up 0.59%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $94.28 with a daily change of up 0.59%. BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.10 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $51.10 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.95% for the day. Sundrug Co (OTC: SDGCF) shares broke to $35.80 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.

shares broke to $35.80 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $67.78 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.09%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $67.78 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.09%. Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) stock made a new 52-week high of $57.89 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.04% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $57.89 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.04% for the day. ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW) stock made a new 52-week high of $37.90 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $37.90 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.5% for the day. TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $112.85.

shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $112.85. Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $90.52 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.07%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $90.52 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.07%. Allakos (NASDAQ: ALLK) shares were up 0.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $94.00.

shares were up 0.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $94.00. Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) shares hit $43.47 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.09%.

shares hit $43.47 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.09%. Domino's Pizza Enterprise (OTC: DMZPY) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.35 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.75%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $18.35 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.75%. Brady (NYSE: BRC) shares hit $58.97 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.21%.

shares hit $58.97 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.21%. TransAlta Renewables (OTC: TRSWF) shares hit a yearly high of $11.18. The stock traded flat% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $11.18. The stock traded flat% on the session. Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) shares were up 1.53% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $112.57.

shares were up 1.53% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $112.57. Triton International (NYSE: TRTN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $38.59 with a daily change of up 0.21%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $38.59 with a daily change of up 0.21%. MyoKardia (NASDAQ: MYOK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.47 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.97%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.47 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.97%. AVX (NYSE: AVX) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.45 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 34.98%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $20.45 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 34.98%. Dart Group (OTC: DRTGF) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.76 on Wednesday, moving up 3.93%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $18.76 on Wednesday, moving up 3.93%. Commercial Metals (NYSE: CMC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $21.59 with a daily change of up 1.44%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $21.59 with a daily change of up 1.44%. TechnoPro Holdings (OTC: TCCPY) shares set a new yearly high of $13.66 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $13.66 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session. Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) stock set a new 52-week high of $112.63 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $112.63 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%. Newmark Group (NASDAQ: NMRK) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.23 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.3% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $13.23 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.3% for the day. Lancashire Holdings (OTC: LCSHF) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.40. The stock was up 2.95% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $9.40. The stock was up 2.95% for the day. Vector Group (NYSE: VGR) shares broke to $13.15 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.04%.

shares broke to $13.15 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.04%. Meritor (NYSE: MTOR) shares broke to $25.83 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.77%.

shares broke to $25.83 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.77%. Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) shares were up 0.19% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.95 for a change of up 0.19%.

shares were up 0.19% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.95 for a change of up 0.19%. Easterly Government Props (NYSE: DEA) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.30 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $23.30 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.39% for the day. Skyline Champion (NYSE: SKY) shares hit a yearly high of $33.59. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $33.59. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session. Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) shares hit a yearly high of $73.71. The stock traded up 2.5% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $73.71. The stock traded up 2.5% on the session. Tri-Continental (NYSE: TY) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.38 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.11% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $28.38 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.11% for the day. Boise Cascade (NYSE: BCC) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.99 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.86% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $39.99 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.86% for the day. Fortress Transportation (NYSE: FTAI) shares set a new yearly high of $17.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $17.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.06% on the session. Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) shares broke to $14.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.55%.

shares broke to $14.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.55%. Knoll (NYSE: KNL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $28.20 with a daily change of up 0.64%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $28.20 with a daily change of up 0.64%. Methode Electronics (NYSE: MEI) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.43 on Wednesday, moving up 1.11%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $37.43 on Wednesday, moving up 1.11%. Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.27. The stock was down 0.26% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $43.27. The stock was down 0.26% for the day. Northwest Healthcare REIT (OTC: NWHUF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.31 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.43%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.31 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.43%. Tetragon Financial Group (OTC: TGONF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.45. Shares traded down 0.68%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.45. Shares traded down 0.68%. Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMAB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.94. The stock traded up 1.48% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.94. The stock traded up 1.48% on the session. Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE: JPC) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.25 on Wednesday, moving up 0.34%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $10.25 on Wednesday, moving up 0.34%. Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) stock hit a yearly high price of $72.00. The stock was up 2.64% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $72.00. The stock was up 2.64% for the day. Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ: QQQX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $24.10 with a daily change of up 0.25%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $24.10 with a daily change of up 0.25%. QAD (NASDAQ: QADA) shares set a new yearly high of $52.63 this morning. The stock was down 0.9% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $52.63 this morning. The stock was down 0.9% on the session. RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.07 on Wednesday, moving up 1.58%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $19.07 on Wednesday, moving up 1.58%. Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.43 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.82%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.43 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.82%. Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FLXN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.23 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.78%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.23 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.78%. Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares were up 1.28% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.97.

shares were up 1.28% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.97. Alaris Royalty (OTC: ALARF) shares broke to $16.83 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.55%.

shares broke to $16.83 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.55%. Powell Industries (NASDAQ: POWL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $42.52. Shares traded up 0.42%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $42.52. Shares traded up 0.42%. Cutera (NASDAQ: CUTR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.94. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.94. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session. Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) shares hit a yearly high of $13.47. The stock traded up 2.26% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $13.47. The stock traded up 2.26% on the session. Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.44 on Wednesday, moving up 0.28%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $14.44 on Wednesday, moving up 0.28%. IES Holdings (NASDAQ: IESC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.82 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.2%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.82 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.2%. LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTC: LPKFF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $17.50. Shares traded up 5.23%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $17.50. Shares traded up 5.23%. Plaza Retail REIT (OTC: PAZRF) shares were up 0.84% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.49 for a change of up 0.84%.

shares were up 0.84% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.49 for a change of up 0.84%. Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBNK) shares hit a yearly high of $31.69. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $31.69. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session. Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ: PLPC) stock made a new 52-week high of $74.35 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.01% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $74.35 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.01% for the day. CanWel Building Materials (OTC: CWXZF) shares hit a yearly high of $4.25. The stock traded flat% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $4.25. The stock traded flat% on the session. Invesco Trust For Invnt (NYSE: VTN) shares were up 0.14% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.89.

shares were up 0.14% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.89. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (NYSE: JCE) shares were up 0.07% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.87 for a change of up 0.07%.

shares were up 0.07% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.87 for a change of up 0.07%. Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE) shares hit $12.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.1%.

shares hit $12.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.1%. Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ: CUE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.06 with a daily change of up 0.27%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.06 with a daily change of up 0.27%. AllianzGI Convertible (NYSE: CBH) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.79. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $9.79. The stock was up 0.31% for the day. Health Sciences (NASDAQ: HSAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.98 on Wednesday, moving down 0.1%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $10.98 on Wednesday, moving down 0.1%. InfuSystems Holdings (AMEX: INFU) shares broke to $8.39 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.94%.

shares broke to $8.39 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.94%. Expert System (OTC: EXSPF) shares hit a yearly high of $3.60. The stock traded up 4.35% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $3.60. The stock traded up 4.35% on the session. Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NLTX) shares were up 7.98% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.45 for a change of up 7.98%.

shares were up 7.98% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.45 for a change of up 7.98%. Stage Stores (NYSE: SSI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.02 with a daily change of down 0.53%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.02 with a daily change of down 0.53%. First US Bancshares (NASDAQ: FUSB) shares were flat% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.75 for a change of flat%.

shares were flat% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.75 for a change of flat%. Central Federal (NASDAQ: CFBK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.96. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.96. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session. Tantech Hldgs (NASDAQ: TANH) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.09 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.96% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $2.09 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.96% for the day. Total Brain (OTC: BRRZY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $0.46. Shares traded up 820.0%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $0.46. Shares traded up 820.0%. Pinnacle Bancshares (OTC: PCLB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.10 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.52%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.10 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.52%. Isoray (AMEX: ISR) shares hit a yearly high of $0.50. The stock traded up 2.1% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $0.50. The stock traded up 2.1% on the session. Rivex Technology (OTC: RIVX) shares were up 3.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.18 for a change of up 3.0%.

shares were up 3.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.18 for a change of up 3.0%. Carl Data Solutions (OTC: CDTAF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $0.18. Shares traded up 16.56%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $0.18. Shares traded up 16.56%. eBullion (OTC: EBML) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.07 on Wednesday morning, moving up 366.67%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.07 on Wednesday morning, moving up 366.67%. Williamette Community (OTC: WMCB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.85 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.78%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.85 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.78%. Conquest Resources (OTC: CQRLF) shares were up 190.0% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.03.

shares were up 190.0% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.03. South Beach Spirits (OTC: SBES) shares were up 7.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.0043.

shares were up 7.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.0043. Banny Cosmic Intl Hldgs (OTC: CMHZ) shares were up 358.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.06.

