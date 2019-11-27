Market Overview

4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 27, 2019 7:32am   Comments
Gainers

  • LATAM Airlines Group, Inc. (NYSE: LTM) shares increased by 13.5% to $12.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $6.7 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on November 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $12.50.
  • Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock surged 1.8% to $3.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $632.6 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.

 

Losers

  • Deere, Inc. (NYSE: DE) shares fell 3.0% to $171.50 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.8 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $200.00.
  • CNH Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: CNHI) stock decreased by 1.8% to $11.00. The market cap seems to be at $14.7 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on September 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.

