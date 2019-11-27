4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- LATAM Airlines Group, Inc. (NYSE: LTM) shares increased by 13.5% to $12.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $6.7 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on November 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $12.50.
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock surged 1.8% to $3.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $632.6 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
Losers
- Deere, Inc. (NYSE: DE) shares fell 3.0% to $171.50 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.8 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $200.00.
- CNH Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: CNHI) stock decreased by 1.8% to $11.00. The market cap seems to be at $14.7 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on September 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.
Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.