Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 27, 2019 5:03am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares climbed 281.3% to close at $30.73 on Tuesday after the company announced the pivotal phase-III ADVOCATE trial of avacopan for the treatment of patients with ANCA-associated vasculitis met both primary endpoints.
  • Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) gained 50.4% to close at $6.86
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) rose 43.8% to close at $0.23 after the company announced its Amazon storefront achieved revenues of $1.8 million in the U.S. and Canada in its first 7 months of operation.
  • BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) gained 33.5% to close at $4.70.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) rose 28.7% to close at $4.62.
  • Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) shares climbed 26.6% to close at $7.76.
  • GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) rose 24.5% to close at $6.82.
  • Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) gained 21.2% to close at $5.14.
  • Power REIT (NYSE: PW) shares rose 20.3% to close at $10.06.
  • Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) climbed 19.8% to close at $9.20.
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) gained 18.8% to close at $67.70 after the company reported FY19 EPS and sales results are up from the same quarter last year.
  • DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) gained 18.6% to close at $46.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) climbed 18.2% to close at $7.54 after Kyowa Kirin made a $20 million equity investment in the company at $6.96 for 2,873,563 shares.
  • Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares surged 16.4% to close at $33.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) gained 16.4% to close at $11.66.
  • InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) shares gained 16.2% to close at $3.08.
  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) surged 14.7% to close at $7.10.
  • Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) gained 14.1% to close at $4.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) rose 14% to close at $3.33.
  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) climbed 13.7% to close at $3.23.
  • Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) gained 13.4% to close at $4.33.
  • Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) climbed 12.2% to close at $5.16 in sympathy with VEXT after the company reported Q3 Sales results up from last year.
  • HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) gained 11.3% to close at $23.50.
  • NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) rose 11.2% to close at $2.28.
  • Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) gained 11.1% to close at $29.73.
  • ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) shares rose 10.5% to close at $3.68.
  • Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) gained 10.5% to close at $16.16.
  • Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: WSG) shares surged 10.4% to close at $3.18.
  • Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) gained 10.3% to close at $4.49.
  • Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) rose 10.3% to close at $4.94.
  • Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) gained 10% to close at $18.16.
  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) surged 10% to close at $32.52.
  • Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) rose 9.9% to close at $81.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and raised FY20 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) shares gained 8.8% to close at $54.36 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
  • Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) rose 8.5% to close at $225.97 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also raised its FY19 sales guidance.
  • Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) shares climbed 7% to close at $41.07. Safehold will replace Oritani Financial in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Tuesday, December 3.
  • BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) rose 5.3% to close at $10.06 on Tuesday after falling 23.23% on Monday.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) shares dropped 22.5% to close at $46.92 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings and reported the purchase of R&D's operating entities for upfront payment of $55 million.
  • YayYo, Inc. (NASDAQ: YAYO) shares declined 22.2% to close at $2.00.
  • Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) shares tumbled 20.4% to close at $20.05 on Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also cut its FY20 sales guidance below the analyst estimates.
  • X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) fell 16.8% to close at $2.75. X4 Pharmaceuticals priced its $65 million public offering of common stock and Class B warrants.
  • Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) dropped 15.5% to close at $15.23 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results and narrowed FY20 EPS guidance.
  • Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) dipped 15.2% to close at $95.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also narrowed its FY19 sales guidance to the lower end of analyst estimates.
  • Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) fell 14.4% to close at $4.80 after declining24.19% on Monday.
  • Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) fell 13.2% to close at $8.66 after the company reported that CFO Anil Doradla is leaving the company.
  • Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) fell 12% to close at $220.37 after the company issued worse-than-expected FY20 and Q2 EPS guidance.
  • Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) shares dropped 11.5% to close at $5.57.
  • Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) dipped 11.3% to close at $72.88.
  • Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) shares declined 10.7% to close at $7.10.
  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) dropped 10.1% to close at $3.04.
  • Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) dipped 9.9% to close at $4.89 after UBS maintained a Neutral rating on the stock and lowered the price target from $21 to $6.5.
  • Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) dropped 9.9% to close at $13.52.
  • Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares slipped 9.8% to close at $3.30.
  • Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) fell 9.7% to close at $30.15 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) dropped 9.7% to close at $2.43.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) fell 8.5% to close at $15.97 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) dipped 8.3% to close at $2.75.
  • RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) dipped 7.5% to close at $27.26.
  • Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) dropped 7.5% to close at $3.59.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) dropped 6.1% to close at $0.58 after Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADMP + AIRG)

38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; Best Buy Profit Tops Expectations
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 26, 2019
24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

SoulCycle CEO Resigns In 'Mutual Agreement' With The Board

7 Stocks To Watch For November 27, 2019