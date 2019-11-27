60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares climbed 281.3% to close at $30.73 on Tuesday after the company announced the pivotal phase-III ADVOCATE trial of avacopan for the treatment of patients with ANCA-associated vasculitis met both primary endpoints.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) gained 50.4% to close at $6.86
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) rose 43.8% to close at $0.23 after the company announced its Amazon storefront achieved revenues of $1.8 million in the U.S. and Canada in its first 7 months of operation.
- BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) gained 33.5% to close at $4.70.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) rose 28.7% to close at $4.62.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) shares climbed 26.6% to close at $7.76.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) rose 24.5% to close at $6.82.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) gained 21.2% to close at $5.14.
- Power REIT (NYSE: PW) shares rose 20.3% to close at $10.06.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) climbed 19.8% to close at $9.20.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) gained 18.8% to close at $67.70 after the company reported FY19 EPS and sales results are up from the same quarter last year.
- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) gained 18.6% to close at $46.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) climbed 18.2% to close at $7.54 after Kyowa Kirin made a $20 million equity investment in the company at $6.96 for 2,873,563 shares.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares surged 16.4% to close at $33.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) gained 16.4% to close at $11.66.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) shares gained 16.2% to close at $3.08.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) surged 14.7% to close at $7.10.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) gained 14.1% to close at $4.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) rose 14% to close at $3.33.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) climbed 13.7% to close at $3.23.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) gained 13.4% to close at $4.33.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) climbed 12.2% to close at $5.16 in sympathy with VEXT after the company reported Q3 Sales results up from last year.
- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) gained 11.3% to close at $23.50.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) rose 11.2% to close at $2.28.
- Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) gained 11.1% to close at $29.73.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) shares rose 10.5% to close at $3.68.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) gained 10.5% to close at $16.16.
- Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: WSG) shares surged 10.4% to close at $3.18.
- Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) gained 10.3% to close at $4.49.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) rose 10.3% to close at $4.94.
- Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) gained 10% to close at $18.16.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) surged 10% to close at $32.52.
- Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) rose 9.9% to close at $81.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and raised FY20 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) shares gained 8.8% to close at $54.36 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) rose 8.5% to close at $225.97 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also raised its FY19 sales guidance.
- Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) shares climbed 7% to close at $41.07. Safehold will replace Oritani Financial in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Tuesday, December 3.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) rose 5.3% to close at $10.06 on Tuesday after falling 23.23% on Monday.
Losers
- MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) shares dropped 22.5% to close at $46.92 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings and reported the purchase of R&D's operating entities for upfront payment of $55 million.
- YayYo, Inc. (NASDAQ: YAYO) shares declined 22.2% to close at $2.00.
- Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) shares tumbled 20.4% to close at $20.05 on Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also cut its FY20 sales guidance below the analyst estimates.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) fell 16.8% to close at $2.75. X4 Pharmaceuticals priced its $65 million public offering of common stock and Class B warrants.
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) dropped 15.5% to close at $15.23 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results and narrowed FY20 EPS guidance.
- Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) dipped 15.2% to close at $95.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also narrowed its FY19 sales guidance to the lower end of analyst estimates.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) fell 14.4% to close at $4.80 after declining24.19% on Monday.
- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) fell 13.2% to close at $8.66 after the company reported that CFO Anil Doradla is leaving the company.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) fell 12% to close at $220.37 after the company issued worse-than-expected FY20 and Q2 EPS guidance.
- Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) shares dropped 11.5% to close at $5.57.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) dipped 11.3% to close at $72.88.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) shares declined 10.7% to close at $7.10.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) dropped 10.1% to close at $3.04.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) dipped 9.9% to close at $4.89 after UBS maintained a Neutral rating on the stock and lowered the price target from $21 to $6.5.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) dropped 9.9% to close at $13.52.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares slipped 9.8% to close at $3.30.
- Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) fell 9.7% to close at $30.15 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) dropped 9.7% to close at $2.43.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) fell 8.5% to close at $15.97 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) dipped 8.3% to close at $2.75.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) dipped 7.5% to close at $27.26.
- Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) dropped 7.5% to close at $3.59.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) dropped 6.1% to close at $0.58 after Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
