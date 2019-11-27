Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on durable goods orders for October will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Gross Domestic Product report for the third quarter is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the recent week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Chicago PMI for November is schedule for release at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on personal income and consumer spending for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The pending home sales index for October is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The State Street Investor Confidence Index for November will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Federal Open Market Committee will release its latest Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on farm prices for October will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.