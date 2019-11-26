Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba's Hong Kong Debut Off To A Strong Start According To Pros

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 26, 2019 3:16pm   Comments
Share:
Alibaba's Hong Kong Debut Off To A Strong Start According To Pros

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: BABA) anticipated share listing on the Hong Kong exchange took place Tuesday and the stock ended the trading session higher by more than 6.5%.

BABA Validation

Alibaba's successful debut in Hong Kong "validates" not only its business model but validates the ability of the Hong Kong exchange to offer sufficient liquidity, early Alibaba investor Santosh Rao of Manhattan Venture Partners said Tuesday on CNBC's "Worldwide Exchange."

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

Alibaba also gave itself a hedge against the ongoing turbulence caused by the U.S.-China trade war, Rao said. At the same time, the company raised $11 billion in fresh capital which "doesn't hurt."

Overlooked Potential

Alibaba's story is misunderstood by investors as the company's efforts to expand into lower-tier Chinese cities offers a large potential, Hao Hong, managing director and head of research at BOCOM International, said on CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe." China's population stands at around 1.4 billion, of which up to 200 million live in tier-one or tier-two cities.

Alibaba can secure access to new markets which ensures growth will continue for the years to come, Hong said. The company is already backed by a strong operating cash flow but the proceeds from the Hong Kong listing will bring its cash balance north of $40 billion.

Alibaba can proceed with multiple strategies at once, including buying out competitors. The company will likely focus on acquiring rivals who import products oversees into the Chinese market, he said.

Related Links:

Analysts, Investors Like Alibaba's Q2 Print, Expanding Market

KeyBanc: Alibaba Investors May Not Realize Value Of TikTok Marketing

Posted-In: China CNBC Hong KongNews IPOs Top Stories Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Alibaba Shares Surge In Hong Kong IPO Debut
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 22, 2019
Boeing, Intel And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From Nov. 18
More Records Shattered: Stocks Start Week At Record Highs With More Retail Earnings Next
World's Most Profitable Company Lowers Valuation Ahead Of IPO
Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Freight Futures Daily Curve: 11/26

What The 'Strong January Playbook' Says About Where The Market Is Headed In December