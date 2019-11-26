38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares jumped 300% to $32.26 after the company announced the pivotal phase-III ADVOCATE trial of avacopan for the treatment of patients with ANCA-associated vasculitis met both primary endpoints.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) gained 45.4% to $0.2326 after the company announced its Amazon storefront achieved revenues of $1.8 million in the U.S. and Canada in its first 7 months of operation.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) shares rose 18.5% to $3.1388.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares climbed 17.7% to $33.85 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) gained 17.6% to $4.22.
- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) surged 17.6% to $46.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) gained 13% to $64.40 after the company reported FY19 EPS and sales results are up from the same quarter last year.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) rose 12.8% to $10.75 after falling 23.23% on Monday.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) gained 12.6% to $4.30.
- Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: WSG) shares surged 12.5% to $3.24.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) gained 11.5% to $4.7266.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) surged 11.2% to $6.88.
- Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) gained 10.9% to $18.31.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) rose 9% to $2.235.
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) gained 8.8% to $10.90.
- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) rose 8.7% to $226.28 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also raised its FY19 sales guidance.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) shares gained 8.6% to $54.22 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) rose 8.3% to $80.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and raised FY20 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) gained 7.4% to $4.49 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) shares climbed 7% to $41.07. Safehold will replace Oritani Financial in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Tuesday, December 3.
Losers
- Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) shares dipped 21.4% to $19.80 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also cut its FY20 sales guidance below the analyst estimates.
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) fell 17.3% to $14.91 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results and narrowed FY20 EPS guidance.
- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) fell 16.4% to $8.34 after the company reported that CFO Anil Doradla is leaving the company.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) dipped 16.2% to $24.69.
- MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) shares dropped 16% to $50.93 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings and reported the purchase of R&D's operating entities for upfront payment of $55 million.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) fell 15.9% to $4.72 after declining24.19% on Monday.
- Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) dipped 14.3% to $96.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also narrowed its FY19 sales guidance to the lower end of analyst estimates.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) fell 11.7% to $3.64 after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) dipped 11.7% to $2.65.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) fell 11.3% to $11.75. X4 Pharmaceuticals priced its $65 million public offering of common stock and Class B warrants.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) dipped 10.5% to $5.89.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) fell 10% to $225.23 after the company issued worse-than-expected FY20 and Q2 EPS guidance.
- Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) fell 9.5% to $30.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) dipped 8.9% to $74.90.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) dropped 7.9% to $0.5694 after Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) fell 7.8% to $16.08 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) dropped 7.7% to $3.58.
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) fell 7.4% to $3.65 after climbing 54.51% on Monday.
