Eat, Shop, Love...These Black Friday Restaurant Deals

Many Black Friday shoppers have an important rule to stick by: only visit locations that offers a good deal. The same thinking most definitely applies to restaurants, so here is a helpful guide of where to score a delicious promotion throughout the shopping weekend.

Applebees

Every day through the end of November is Black Friday at Dine Brands Global Inc's (NYSE: DIN) Applebees, thanks to a $1 Vodka Cranberry Lemonade. Those aren't our words. In addition, customers who purchase a $50 gift card from Black Friday through Cyber Monday will get an additional $20 in gift cards.

Cheesecake Factory

Customers who purchase a $25 in gift cards at Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) can treat themselves to a free slice of cake next year.

Dunkin

Looking for that caffeine boost? Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) has you covered with triple loyalty points on food and drinks. Also, customers who refil their DD Perks account with a minimum of $50 will score a bonus $10 digital gift card.

Taco Bell

Looking for just a small snack? Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) has just the deal. Taco Bell is giving away a free small Mountain Dew Baja Blast Zero Sugar or Pepsi Zero Sugar drink with any purchase, including items from the $1 value menu.

While not specific to Black Friday, many restaurants offer a free coupon for signing up to their e-mail list. For example, Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) will send a coupon for a free appetizer. If dinner isn't your thing (or you want breakfast for dinner), IHOP offers a coupon for a free stack of pancakes when signing up for its e-mail list.

