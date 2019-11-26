Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 26, 2019 11:18am   Comments
Tuesday morning, 130 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Areas of Significance:

  • The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Electricite de France (OTC: ECIFY).
  • Imagination TV (OTC: IMTV) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low
  • Sunvalley Solar (OTC: SSOL) shares actually gained 373.53%, rebounding after it reached its 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

  • Electricite de France (OTC: ECIFY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $1.92. Shares then traded down 4.0%.
  • Imperial Brands (OTC: IMBBY) stock hit a yearly low of $21.37 this morning. The stock was down 0.65% for the day.
  • China Southern Airlines (OTC: CHKIF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.87%.
  • Companhia Brasileira (NYSE: CBD) shares were down 2.16% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $18.41.
  • Jollibee Foods (OTC: JBFCY) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.75 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.23%.
  • Jollibee Foods (OTC: JBFCF) stock moved down 3.88% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.80 to open trading.
  • Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.76 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 2.55% over the rest of the day.
  • AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) stock hit $38.40 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.39% over the course of the day.
  • The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $13.85. Shares then traded up 0.11%.
  • Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.25 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.51% for the day.
  • DNO (OTC: DTNOF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.17 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.25% on the session.
  • Luokung Technology (NASDAQ: LKCO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.23 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.41% on the session.
  • GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.01% on the session.
  • Frontera Energy (OTC: FECCF) stock moved down 1.82% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.01 to open trading.
  • Betsson (OTC: BSTBF) stock moved down 5.1% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.65 to open trading.
  • GAM Holding (OTC: GMHLF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 3.51% over the rest of the day.
  • Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $5.14. Shares then traded down 5.62%.
  • Traqer (OTC: TAQR) shares fell to $0.80 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 55.56%.
  • Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) shares moved down 10.82% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.77 to begin trading.
  • Yiren Digital (NYSE: YRD) shares set a new yearly low of $4.95 this morning. The stock was up 2.36% on the session.
  • PPC (OTC: PPCLY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 23.83% on the day.
  • Tuniu (NASDAQ: TOUR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.45 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.14% for the day.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.65 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 3.92% over the rest of the day.
  • Lucara Diamond (OTC: LUCRF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.79% for the day.
  • Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX) shares hit a yearly low of $2.91 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Gold Standard Ventures (AMEX: GSV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.70, and later moved down 3.8% over the session.
  • De La Rue (OTC: DLUEY) stock moved down 18.63% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.42 to open trading.
  • De La Rue (OTC: DELRF) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.79 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 18.88%.
  • Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVLO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.86 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.43% on the day.
  • Gold Reserve (OTC: GDRZF) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.29%.
  • Cann Group (OTC: CNGGF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.26 today morning. The stock was down 52.71% on the session.
  • Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.60 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.82% for the day.
  • Dialight (OTC: DIALF) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.10 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Global Payout (OTC: GOHE) shares hit a yearly low of $0.05 today morning. The stock was down 16.53% on the session.
  • Calfrac Well Services (OTC: CFWFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.68 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.69% on the session.
  • IMV (NASDAQ: IMV) stock moved up 5.78% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.10 to open trading.
  • PRGX Global (NASDAQ: PRGX) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.43 today morning. The stock traded down 2.02% over the session.
  • Rockhopper Exploration (OTC: RCKHF) stock hit $0.19 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.32% over the course of the day.
  • Airgain (NASDAQ: AIRG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.75 on Tuesday. The stock was down 15.13% for the day.
  • Enthusiast Gaming (OTC: ENGMF) shares set a new yearly low of $1.48 this morning. The stock was down 4.76% on the session.
  • Copper Mountain Mining (OTC: CPPMF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.59% on the session.
  • High Arctic Energy Servs (OTC: HGHAF) shares set a new yearly low of $1.40 this morning. The stock was down 4.11% on the session.
  • Sequans Communications (NYSE: SQNS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.6% over the rest of the day.
  • Energy Res of Australia (OTC: EGRAF) stock hit $0.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.55% over the course of the day.
  • Allied Esports (NASDAQ: AESE) shares fell to $3.18 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.29%.
  • A H Belo (NYSE: AHC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.90 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.97% for the day.
  • Indus Hldgs (OTC: INDXF) shares were down 15.31% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.93.
  • A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK) stock hit $9.75 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.2% over the course of the day.
  • SIR Royalty Income (OTC: SIRZF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $6.61, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Internap (NASDAQ: INAP) shares set a new yearly low of $1.25 this morning. The stock was down 7.58% on the session.
  • AusCann Group Holdings (OTC: ACNNF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.14 today morning. The stock was up 7.74% on the session.
  • VIVO Cannabis (OTC: VVCIF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.17 this morning. The stock was down 2.76% for the day.
  • Global Eagle Enter (NASDAQ: ENT) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.83%.
  • FBR (OTC: FBRKF) shares fell to $0.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.19%.
  • HIVE Blockchain (OTC: HVBTF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Tuesday. The stock was down 10.0% for the day.
  • Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ: WTER) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.12 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.58% on the session.
  • Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ: MREO) shares hit a yearly low of $2.02 today morning. The stock was down 10.76% on the session.
  • Obsidian Energy (NYSE: OBE) stock hit a yearly low of $0.43 this morning. The stock was down 6.96% for the day.
  • CarePayment Technologies (OTC: CPYT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.13, and later moved down 35.0% over the session.
  • Chemesis International (OTC: CADMF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.18 today morning. The stock traded down 11.55% over the session.
  • James E. Wagner (OTC: JWCAF) stock hit $0.18 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ: IDXG) shares set a new yearly low of $0.45 this morning. The stock was down 10.42% on the session.
  • Nutritional High Intl (OTC: SPLIF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.06. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ: WHLM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $4.50. Shares then traded down 4.66%.
  • Key Energy Services (NYSE: KEG) shares moved down 4.87% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.24 to begin trading.
  • ATAC Resources (OTC: ATADF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.12 to begin trading.
  • Lilis Energy (AMEX: LLEX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.06% on the day.
  • Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $4.00, and later moved down 2.34% over the session.
  • Innovation (OTC: IPIX) shares set a new yearly low of $0.06 this morning. The stock was down 0.15% on the session.
  • Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) stock moved down 9.67% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.25 to open trading.
  • BNK Petroleum (OTC: BNKPF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Tuesday. The stock was down 15.0% for the day.
  • StillCanna (OTC: SCNNF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.20 to begin trading. The stock was up 4.27% on the session.
  • SITO Mobile (NASDAQ: SITO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.48 to begin trading. The stock was up 12.27% on the session.
  • Marin Software (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares moved up 1.28% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.53 to begin trading.
  • Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ: DLPN) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 1.11%.
  • Phivida Holdings (OTC: PHVAF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.09 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.26% on the session.
  • Appia Energy (OTC: APAAF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was down 14.63% for the day.
  • GT Biopharma (OTC: GTBP) stock hit $0.12 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 8.79% over the course of the day.
  • Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ: MCEP) shares set a new yearly low of $0.23 this morning. The stock was down 7.74% on the session.
  • Non-Invasive Monitoring (OTC: NIMU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.06 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.69% on the session.
  • Vertical Computer Systems (OTC: VCSY) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was up 15.38% on the session.
  • Medtainer (OTC: MDTR) shares fell to $0.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
  • Mojave Jane Brands (OTC: HHPHF) shares fell to $0.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 18.25%.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNOA) stock hit a yearly low of $3.39 this morning. The stock was down 2.91% for the day.
  • BOS Better Online Solns (NASDAQ: BOSC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.81 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.29% for the day.
  • Agora Hldgs (OTC: AGHI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0043 to begin trading. The stock was down 57.58% on the session.
  • Ameri Holdings (NASDAQ: AMRH) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.06 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.83%.
  • Riverside Resources (OTC: RVSDF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.31% on the day.
  • Viveve Medical (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares hit a yearly low of $0.85 today morning. The stock was down 7.28% on the session.
  • Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ: AEMD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $2.16. Shares then traded down 2.71%.
  • Phoenix Apps (OTC: PXPP) shares were down 33.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.06.
  • Perpetual Energy (OTC: PMGYF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.06. Shares then traded up 1.12%.
  • ParcelPal Tech (OTC: PTNYF) stock hit $0.06 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.62% over the course of the day.
  • KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ: KBSF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.81 on Tuesday. The stock was up 7.5% for the day.
  • Globalive Technology (OTC: LVVEF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 30.37% on the session.
  • Rocky Mountain High (OTC: RMHB) shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was down 8.23% on the session.
  • Viva Gold (OTC: VAUCF) shares fell to $0.15 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 10.06%.
  • Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ: AKER) stock moved down 10.92% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.20 to open trading.
  • Garb Oil & Power (OTC: GARB) stock hit $0.000001 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 4.8% over the rest of the day.
  • Tower One Wireless (OTC: TOWTF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Camber Energy (AMEX: CEI) shares hit a yearly low of $0.94 today morning. The stock was down 6.99% on the session.
  • Decade Resources (OTC: DECXF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 55.71% on the session.
  • NRG Metals (OTC: NRGMF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.05 this morning. The stock was up 0.73% on the session.
  • AIM ImmunoTech (AMEX: AIM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.40, and later moved down 2.08% over the session.
  • Amplia Therapeutics (OTC: INNMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 18.76% on the day.
  • Motif Bio (NASDAQ: MTFB) shares moved down 29.66% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.12 to begin trading.
  • Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Gr (OTC: KWBT) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 3.13%.
  • Andrea Electronics (OTC: ANDR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.67% on the day.
  • Generation Alpha (OTC: GNAL) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Holloman Energy (OTC: HENC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.0013. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
  • MAX Resource (OTC: MXROD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.05. Shares then traded down 15.79%.
  • Dragon Life Science (OTC: NOHO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
  • Pillarstone Capital REIT (OTC: PRLE) shares set a new yearly low of $1.20 this morning. The stock was down 25.0% on the session.
  • Innerscope Hearing Techno (OTC: INND) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.0021. Shares then traded down 46.67%.
  • Creative Edge Nutrition (OTC: FITX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Sunvalley Solar (OTC: SSOL) stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 8.0% for the day.
  • Grow Solutions Holdings (OTC: GRSO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0022 on Tuesday. The stock was down 20.0% for the day.
  • Tracker Ventures (OTC: TLOOF) shares moved up 373.53% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading.
  • Freedom Energy Holdings (OTC: FDMF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded down 99.0%.
  • Bakken Energy (OTC: BKEN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.00024 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.64% over the rest of the day.
  • Halitron (OTC: HAON) shares moved down 99.0% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.
  • Real Brands (OTC: RLBD) shares moved down 2.54% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading.
  • Medifirst Solutions (OTC: MFST) stock hit $0.0012 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • TeraForce Technology (OTC: TERA) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
  • Urologix (OTC: ULGX) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0031 to begin trading.
  • Bergio International (OTC: BRGO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
  • Newcardio (OTC: NWCI) stock hit a yearly low of $0.0009 this morning. The stock was up 29.41% for the day.
  • PhaseRx (OTC: PZRXQ) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0002 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 71.43%.
  • Imagination TV (OTC: IMTV) stock hit a yearly low of $0.0001 this morning. The stock was down 50.0% for the day.

Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

