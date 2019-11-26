Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

During Tuesday's morning trading, 223 companies set new 52-week highs.

Areas of Interest:

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Integrative Health Tech (OTC: IHTI) .

. Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) was the largest loser of the group, with shares hitting a new 52-week high but then plummeting 1.96% afterwards.

Stocks breaking to new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday:

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares broke to $151.42 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.44%.

shares broke to $151.42 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.44%. Roche Holding (OTC: RHHVF) shares were up 1.22% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.72 for a change of up 1.22%.

shares were up 1.22% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.72 for a change of up 1.22%. Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBY) shares broke to $308.20 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.82%.

shares broke to $308.20 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.82%. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $151.64 with a daily change of up 2.08%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $151.64 with a daily change of up 2.08%. LVMH (OTC: LVMUY) stock hit a yearly high price of $89.90. The stock was up 1.11% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $89.90. The stock was up 1.11% for the day. LVMH (OTC: LVMHF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $450.00 with a daily change of up 0.45%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $450.00 with a daily change of up 0.45%. Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $310.78 with a daily change of down 0.07%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $310.78 with a daily change of down 0.07%. Siemens (OTC: SMAWF) shares were up 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.58.

shares were up 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.58. Siemens (OTC: SIEGY) shares were up 0.71% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $128.30 for a change of up 0.71%.

shares were up 0.71% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $128.30 for a change of up 0.71%. Sony (NYSE: SNE) shares hit a yearly high of $63.05. The stock traded up 1.72% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $63.05. The stock traded up 1.72% on the session. CSL (OTC: CSLLY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $93.95 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.6%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $93.95 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.6%. Meituan Dianping (OTC: MPNGY) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.11 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.96%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $26.11 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.96%. Kering (OTC: PPRUF) shares hit a yearly high of $606.00. The stock traded up 15.43% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $606.00. The stock traded up 15.43% on the session. Air Liquide (OTC: AIQUF) stock made a new 52-week high of $133.25 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $133.25 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.38% for the day. Recruit Holdings Co (OTC: RCRUY) shares were up 0.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.31.

shares were up 0.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $223.66 with a daily change of down 1.31%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $223.66 with a daily change of down 1.31%. Aon (NYSE: AON) shares hit a yearly high of $202.07. The stock traded up 1.19% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $202.07. The stock traded up 1.19% on the session. ICICI Bank (NYSE: IBN) shares hit a yearly high of $14.02. The stock traded up 1.01% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $14.02. The stock traded up 1.01% on the session. Moody's (NYSE: MCO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $226.75 with a daily change of up 0.74%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $226.75 with a daily change of up 0.74%. Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) shares set a new yearly high of $114.83 this morning. The stock was up 1.7% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $114.83 this morning. The stock was up 1.7% on the session. Humana (NYSE: HUM) shares set a new 52-week high of $345.23 on Tuesday, moving down 0.16%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $345.23 on Tuesday, moving down 0.16%. Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTC: ANCUF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $33.58. Shares traded up 4.0%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $33.58. Shares traded up 4.0%. Murata Manufacturing (OTC: MRAAF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $57.50 with a daily change of up 3.19%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $57.50 with a daily change of up 3.19%. Hoya (OTC: HOCPY) stock set a new 52-week high of $91.30 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.27%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $91.30 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.27%. Brown-Forman (NYSE: BF-B) shares set a new yearly high of $68.06 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $68.06 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session. Brown-Forman (NYSE: BF-A) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $64.81. Shares traded up 0.83%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $64.81. Shares traded up 0.83%. Mitsui & Co (OTC: MITSY) stock hit a yearly high price of $366.04. The stock was down 0.64% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $366.04. The stock was down 0.64% for the day. CRH (OTC: CRHCF) shares hit a yearly high of $38.43. The stock traded up 2.61% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $38.43. The stock traded up 2.61% on the session. CRH (NYSE: CRH) shares hit a yearly high of $37.99. The stock traded up 2.37% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $37.99. The stock traded up 2.37% on the session. IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $72.75. Shares traded up 0.79%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $72.75. Shares traded up 0.79%. Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE: HLT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $103.56. The stock traded up 1.26% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $103.56. The stock traded up 1.26% on the session. T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) shares set a new 52-week high of $122.64 on Tuesday, moving down 0.26%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $122.64 on Tuesday, moving down 0.26%. Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE: FLT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $304.95. The stock traded up 2.1% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $304.95. The stock traded up 2.1% on the session. Synchrony Finl (NYSE: SYF) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.44 on Tuesday, moving down 0.51%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $37.44 on Tuesday, moving down 0.51%. DSV Panalpina (OTC: DSDVY) shares set a new yearly high of $55.32 this morning. The stock was up 1.85% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $55.32 this morning. The stock was up 1.85% on the session. DSV Panalpina (OTC: DSDVF) shares hit a yearly high of $110.00. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $110.00. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session. Constellation Software (OTC: CNSWF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1,065.09 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.78%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1,065.09 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.78%. STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.79. The stock was up 0.88% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $24.79. The stock was up 0.88% for the day. MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) shares broke to $264.77 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.19%.

shares broke to $264.77 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.19%. Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) shares were up 7.92% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $78.54.

shares were up 7.92% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $78.54. Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $148.30. Shares traded up 0.72%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $148.30. Shares traded up 0.72%. Fortescue Metals Group (OTC: FSUGY) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.55 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $13.55 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day. CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE) shares were up 2.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $56.77.

shares were up 2.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $56.77. Vestas Wind Systems (OTC: VWSYF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $95.60. Shares traded up 1.68%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $95.60. Shares traded up 1.68%. Vestas Wind Systems (OTC: VWDRY) shares set a new yearly high of $31.90 this morning. The stock was up 1.43% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $31.90 this morning. The stock was up 1.43% on the session. Dover (NYSE: DOV) shares set a new 52-week high of $112.23 on Tuesday, moving flat%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $112.23 on Tuesday, moving flat%. Sekisui House (OTC: SKHSY) shares hit $22.12 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.23%.

shares hit $22.12 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.23%. DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) stock hit a yearly high price of $227.75. The stock was down 0.14% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $227.75. The stock was down 0.14% for the day. Masco (NYSE: MAS) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.96. The stock was up 1.03% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $46.96. The stock was up 1.03% for the day. Straumann Holding (OTC: SAUHF) stock made a new 52-week high of $935.50 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $935.50 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day. Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) shares set a new yearly high of $210.10 this morning. The stock was up 8.23% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $210.10 this morning. The stock was up 8.23% on the session. Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE: ELS) shares were up 1.77% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $71.81 for a change of up 1.77%.

shares were up 1.77% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $71.81 for a change of up 1.77%. TDK (OTC: TTDKY) shares hit a yearly high of $106.75. The stock traded up 2.53% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $106.75. The stock traded up 2.53% on the session. Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) shares set a new yearly high of $269.70 this morning. The stock was up 1.86% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $269.70 this morning. The stock was up 1.86% on the session. Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) shares set a new 52-week high of $91.97 on Tuesday, moving up 3.17%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $91.97 on Tuesday, moving up 3.17%. Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $152.10. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $152.10. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session. Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) shares were up 1.14% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $120.09 for a change of up 1.14%.

shares were up 1.14% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $120.09 for a change of up 1.14%. Sumitomo Electric (OTC: SMTOY) shares broke to $14.66 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.

shares broke to $14.66 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%. AXA Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH) shares were down 0.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.70.

shares were down 0.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.70. Globe Life (NYSE: GL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $101.66 with a daily change of up 0.34%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $101.66 with a daily change of up 0.34%. Everest Re Group (NYSE: RE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $270.72. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $270.72. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session. Randstad (OTC: RANJY) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.00 on Tuesday, moving up 1.43%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $29.00 on Tuesday, moving up 1.43%. Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) shares broke to $371.63 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.4%.

shares broke to $371.63 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.4%. EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) shares hit a yearly high of $213.52. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $213.52. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) shares were up 2.63% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $116.58.

shares were up 2.63% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $116.58. Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) shares hit $29.12 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.42%.

shares hit $29.12 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.42%. DaVita (NYSE: DVA) shares broke to $73.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.3%.

shares broke to $73.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.3%. Sonic Healthcare (OTC: SKHHY) shares were up 0.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.63.

shares were up 0.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.63. Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) stock set a new 52-week high of $122.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.55%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $122.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.55%. Liberty Prop Trust (NYSE: LPT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $61.81. The stock traded up 1.06% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $61.81. The stock traded up 1.06% on the session. SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) shares set a new 52-week high of $63.79 on Tuesday, moving up 0.05%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $63.79 on Tuesday, moving up 0.05%. Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) stock made a new 52-week high of $64.03 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $64.03 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.78% for the day. Ubiquiti (NYSE: UI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $198.21. The stock traded down 0.13% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $198.21. The stock traded down 0.13% on the session. Flutter Entertainment (OTC: PDYPY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.21 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.19%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.21 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.19%. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) shares hit $26.78 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.17%.

shares hit $26.78 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.17%. Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $221.61. The stock traded down 0.12% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $221.61. The stock traded down 0.12% on the session. Brenntag (OTC: BNTGF) shares hit $54.13 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.

shares hit $54.13 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%. Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) shares were down 0.15% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.25.

shares were down 0.15% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.25. Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) shares hit $59.95 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.79%.

shares hit $59.95 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.79%. Qantas Airways (OTC: QABSY) shares broke to $24.84 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%.

shares broke to $24.84 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%. Hitachi Chemical Co (OTC: HCHMF) shares were up 11.66% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.10 for a change of up 11.66%.

shares were up 11.66% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.10 for a change of up 11.66%. Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares broke to $43.61 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.14%.

shares broke to $43.61 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.14%. Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) shares hit a yearly high of $42.25. The stock traded up 1.86% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $42.25. The stock traded up 1.86% on the session. LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: LPLA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $92.16 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.21%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $92.16 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.21%. Banca Mediolanum (OTC: BNCDY) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.33 on Tuesday, moving up 2.68%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $20.33 on Tuesday, moving up 2.68%. The Stars Group (NASDAQ: TSG) shares hit a yearly high of $23.92. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $23.92. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session. GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) shares set a new yearly high of $47.44 this morning. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $47.44 this morning. The stock was up 0.46% on the session. Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) stock set a new 52-week high of $98.45 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.99%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $98.45 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.99%. Synnex (NYSE: SNX) stock made a new 52-week high of $123.81 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.71% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $123.81 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.71% for the day. ADT (NYSE: ADT) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.20 on Tuesday, moving up 2.73%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $9.20 on Tuesday, moving up 2.73%. CACI International (NYSE: CACI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $240.90 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $240.90 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%. GEA Group (OTC: GEAGY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $32.44. Shares traded up 0.08%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $32.44. Shares traded up 0.08%. Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ: PCTY) shares were up 1.61% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $117.77.

shares were up 1.61% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $117.77. United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.47 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.2%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.47 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.2%. Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $32.73 with a daily change of up 1.66%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $32.73 with a daily change of up 1.66%. Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.50. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.50. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session. Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) shares hit a yearly high of $48.88. The stock traded down 1.29% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $48.88. The stock traded down 1.29% on the session. Essent Gr (NYSE: ESNT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $54.66. The stock traded up 1.15% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $54.66. The stock traded up 1.15% on the session. Radian Group (NYSE: RDN) shares broke to $25.94 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.27%.

shares broke to $25.94 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.27%. Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE: CHH) stock set a new 52-week high of $95.80 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.51%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $95.80 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.51%. Getinge (OTC: GNGBY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.87 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.7%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.87 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.7%. Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $71.12. The stock traded up 1.52% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $71.12. The stock traded up 1.52% on the session. Medipal Holdings (OTC: MAHLY) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.02 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.98% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $24.02 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.98% for the day. Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ: LK) shares hit $32.80 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.75%.

shares hit $32.80 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.75%. Marriott Vacations (NYSE: VAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $123.42 on Tuesday, moving up 1.84%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $123.42 on Tuesday, moving up 1.84%. Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.08 on Tuesday, moving down 0.11%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $18.08 on Tuesday, moving down 0.11%. Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $47.27. Shares traded up 0.25%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $47.27. Shares traded up 0.25%. Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) shares hit a yearly high of $163.78. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $163.78. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session. BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $47.39 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.33%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $47.39 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.33%. Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) shares hit $62.83 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.22%.

shares hit $62.83 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.22%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) stock hit a yearly high price of $59.76. The stock was up 11.87% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $59.76. The stock was up 11.87% for the day. Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) shares were up 1.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $57.23.

shares were up 1.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $57.23. Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.58%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $40.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.58%. Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) shares were up 17.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.89.

shares were up 17.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.89. Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.67 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $42.67 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.15% for the day. SA D'Ieteren (OTC: SIEVF) shares were up 1.51% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.90.

shares were up 1.51% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.90. RH (NYSE: RH) shares hit a yearly high of $202.99. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $202.99. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session. Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares set a new 52-week high of $68.76 on Tuesday, moving up 1.27%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $68.76 on Tuesday, moving up 1.27%. AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $113.80 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.35%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $113.80 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.35%. Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $23.59. Shares traded up 0.55%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $23.59. Shares traded up 0.55%. Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AAXN) shares set a new 52-week high of $74.97 on Tuesday, moving up 3.91%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $74.97 on Tuesday, moving up 3.91%. SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW) shares were up 0.85% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $64.11 for a change of up 0.85%.

shares were up 0.85% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $64.11 for a change of up 0.85%. Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) stock made a new 52-week high of $67.19 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.54% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $67.19 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.54% for the day. HelloFresh (OTC: HLFFF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.50. The stock traded flat% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.50. The stock traded flat% on the session. Lexington Realty (NYSE: LXP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.06. The stock traded up 1.23% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.06. The stock traded up 1.23% on the session. Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $25.66 with a daily change of up 1.55%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $25.66 with a daily change of up 1.55%. WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $193.74 with a daily change of up 1.06%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $193.74 with a daily change of up 1.06%. Select Medical Holdings (NYSE: SEM) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.56 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.13%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $22.56 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.13%. LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $108.30 with a daily change of up 0.24%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $108.30 with a daily change of up 0.24%. Commercial Metals (NYSE: CMC) shares were up 1.82% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.31 for a change of up 1.82%.

shares were up 1.82% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.31 for a change of up 1.82%. TechnoPro Holdings (OTC: TCCPY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.57. The stock traded flat% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.57. The stock traded flat% on the session. Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) shares were up 0.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $77.50.

shares were up 0.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $77.50. Cannae Holdings (NYSE: CNNE) shares set a new yearly high of $38.01 this morning. The stock was up 0.65% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $38.01 this morning. The stock was up 0.65% on the session. Newmark Group (NASDAQ: NMRK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.13 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.15%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.13 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.15%. Gazit-Globe (OTC: GZTGF) shares were up 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.01.

shares were up 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.01. WillScot (NASDAQ: WSC) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.00 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.57% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $18.00 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.57% for the day. BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ: BMCH) shares were up 1.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.55.

shares were up 1.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.55. Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) shares were up 0.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.77.

shares were up 0.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.77. JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE: JELD) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.68. The stock was up 4.37% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $22.68. The stock was up 4.37% for the day. Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) shares hit $61.80 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.6%.

shares hit $61.80 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.6%. American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) shares were down 0.33% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $105.96 for a change of down 0.33%.

shares were down 0.33% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $105.96 for a change of down 0.33%. Easterly Government Props (NYSE: DEA) shares were up 0.52% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.11.

shares were up 0.52% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.11. Skyline Champion (NYSE: SKY) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.95 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.27%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $32.95 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.27%. Boralex (OTC: BRLXF) shares hit $18.16 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%.

shares hit $18.16 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%. PRA Group (NASDAQ: PRAA) shares broke to $37.33 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.67%.

shares broke to $37.33 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.67%. Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) shares were up 2.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $70.81.

shares were up 2.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $70.81. Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MNTA) shares were up 3.87% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.91.

shares were up 3.87% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.91. Tri-Continental (NYSE: TY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.28 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.28 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%. Monmouth Real Estate Inv (NYSE: MNR) shares hit $15.26 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.77%.

shares hit $15.26 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.77%. First Trust Inter Dur (NYSE: FPF) shares were down 0.04% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.23 for a change of down 0.04%.

shares were down 0.04% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.23 for a change of down 0.04%. Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.10. The stock traded up 6.76% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.10. The stock traded up 6.76% on the session. Boise Cascade (NYSE: BCC) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.93. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $39.93. The stock was down 0.19% for the day. Ping Identity Holding (NYSE: PING) shares were up 2.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.67.

shares were up 2.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.67. Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) shares were up 0.08% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $94.08 for a change of up 0.08%.

shares were up 0.08% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $94.08 for a change of up 0.08%. Benchmark Electronics (NYSE: BHE) shares broke to $34.80 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.23%.

shares broke to $34.80 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.23%. Douglas Dynamics (NYSE: PLOW) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.77 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.13% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $54.77 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.13% for the day. Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ: PLMR) shares hit $51.88 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.83%.

shares hit $51.88 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.83%. Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ: EBSB) shares hit $20.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.01%.

shares hit $20.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.01%. Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.29 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.27%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.29 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.27%. Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE: JPC) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.24 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.24%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $10.24 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.24%. Buckle (NYSE: BKE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.50 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.91%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.50 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.91%. Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ: QQQX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.99. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.99. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session. QAD (NASDAQ: QADA) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.29 on Tuesday, moving up 1.18%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $50.29 on Tuesday, moving up 1.18%. Comtech Telecomms (NASDAQ: CMTL) shares broke to $37.12 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.33%.

shares broke to $37.12 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.33%. Hanger (NYSE: HNGR) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.97 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.91% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $25.97 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.91% for the day. Atlantic Sapphire (OTC: AASZF) shares set a new yearly high of $12.95 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $12.95 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session. Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares broke to $37.74 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.84%.

shares broke to $37.74 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.84%. Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ: AMTB) shares were down 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.25.

shares were down 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.25. Everi Holdings (NYSE: EVRI) shares hit a yearly high of $13.46. The stock traded up 2.29% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $13.46. The stock traded up 2.29% on the session. Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.41 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.74%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.41 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.74%. Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FLXN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $17.97. Shares traded up 0.34%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $17.97. Shares traded up 0.34%. Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ: NCBS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $72.60 with a daily change of up 0.55%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $72.60 with a daily change of up 0.55%. Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.81. The stock traded up 4.05% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.81. The stock traded up 4.05% on the session. Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ: HCCI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $30.78 with a daily change of up 0.6%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $30.78 with a daily change of up 0.6%. EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.15 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.55%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.15 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.55%. Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ: CARE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $21.27 with a daily change of up 1.23%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $21.27 with a daily change of up 1.23%. REX American Resources (NYSE: REX) shares hit a yearly high of $98.79. The stock traded up 0.16% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $98.79. The stock traded up 0.16% on the session. Financial Institutions (NASDAQ: FISI) shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.99.

shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.99. ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.82 on Tuesday, moving up 278.54%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $34.82 on Tuesday, moving up 278.54%. Powell Industries (NASDAQ: POWL) shares set a new yearly high of $41.49 this morning. The stock was up 1.71% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $41.49 this morning. The stock was up 1.71% on the session. Atrium Mortgage (OTC: AMIVF) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.62 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $10.62 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.83% for the day. Cato (NYSE: CATO) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $19.46. Shares traded down 0.46%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $19.46. Shares traded down 0.46%. Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.23 on Tuesday, moving up 1.87%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $14.23 on Tuesday, moving up 1.87%. Lawson Products (NASDAQ: LAWS) stock set a new 52-week high of $51.16 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.1%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $51.16 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.1%. Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: COLL) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.15 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.36% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $21.15 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.36% for the day. West Bancorp (NASDAQ: WTBA) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.81 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.73%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $24.81 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.73%. Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRCA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.50 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.94%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.50 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.94%. Seneca Foods (NASDAQ: SENEA) shares broke to $37.75 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.23%.

shares broke to $37.75 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.23%. Molecular Templates (NASDAQ: MTEM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.90 on Tuesday morning, moving up 6.25%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.90 on Tuesday morning, moving up 6.25%. UFP Technologies (NASDAQ: UFPT) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.43 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $46.43 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day. Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX) shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.18.

shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.18. Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.50. The stock was up 2.5% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $7.50. The stock was up 2.5% for the day. Neuberger Berman (AMEX: NBH) shares were down 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.84.

shares were down 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.84. ChaSerg Technology (NASDAQ: CTAC) shares hit $10.84 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.47%.

shares hit $10.84 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.47%. Global Water Resources (NASDAQ: GWRS) shares were up 1.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.99.

shares were up 1.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.99. FS Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSBW) shares set a new 52-week high of $60.55 on Tuesday, moving up 0.53%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $60.55 on Tuesday, moving up 0.53%. Transcat (NASDAQ: TRNS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.62. The stock traded down 0.63% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.62. The stock traded down 0.63% on the session. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (NYSE: JCE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.78 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.78 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%. BTB REIT (OTC: BTBIF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.79 with a daily change of up 1.64%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.79 with a daily change of up 1.64%. Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ: CBNK) shares were up 0.2% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.10.

shares were up 0.2% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.10. Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ: CUE) shares set a new yearly high of $10.84 this morning. The stock was up 3.82% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $10.84 this morning. The stock was up 3.82% on the session. R Stahl (OTC: RSTTF) shares were up 5.42% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.37 for a change of up 5.42%.

shares were up 5.42% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.37 for a change of up 5.42%. Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.42 with a daily change of up 1.02%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.42 with a daily change of up 1.02%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVDL) shares were up 3.96% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.31.

shares were up 3.96% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.31. StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ: BANX) shares set a new yearly high of $23.10 this morning. The stock was up 0.04% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $23.10 this morning. The stock was up 0.04% on the session. Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ: MBCN) shares set a new yearly high of $26.84 this morning. The stock was up 5.42% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $26.84 this morning. The stock was up 5.42% on the session. CB Financial Services (NASDAQ: CBFV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.57. The stock traded up 0.99% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.57. The stock traded up 0.99% on the session. ChoiceOne Financial (OTC: COFS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $32.99. Shares traded up 2.77%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $32.99. Shares traded up 2.77%. Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NLTX) shares set a new yearly high of $4.49 this morning. The stock was up 11.32% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $4.49 this morning. The stock was up 11.32% on the session. Stage Stores (NYSE: SSI) shares hit $4.93 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.61%.

shares hit $4.93 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.61%. ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ: EPIX) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.40. The stock was down 0.99% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $5.40. The stock was down 0.99% for the day. Sundance Energy Australia (NASDAQ: SNDE) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.83 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 892.5%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $10.83 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 892.5%. kneat.com (OTC: FBAYF) shares were up 0.94% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.35.

shares were up 0.94% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.35. Communications Systems (NASDAQ: JCS) shares broke to $7.80 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.52%.

shares broke to $7.80 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.52%. SPAR Group (NASDAQ: SGRP) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.36 Tuesday. The stock was down 1.11% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $1.36 Tuesday. The stock was down 1.11% for the day. Rivex Technology (OTC: RIVX) shares hit $6.80 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.39%.

shares hit $6.80 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.39%. Touchstone Bank (OTC: TSBA) shares were up 0.52% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.76 for a change of up 0.52%.

shares were up 0.52% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.76 for a change of up 0.52%. MediaValet (OTC: VRXWF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.66 on Tuesday morning, moving up 6.29%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.66 on Tuesday morning, moving up 6.29%. Callinex Mines (OTC: CLLXF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.99 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.22%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $0.99 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.22%. Gitennes Exploration (OTC: GILXF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.04 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $0.04 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session. Madison Technologies (OTC: MDEX) shares broke to $0.19 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 88.0%.

shares broke to $0.19 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 88.0%. South Beach Spirits (OTC: SBES) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.0028 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 20.0%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $0.0028 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 20.0%. Integrative Health Tech (OTC: IHTI) shares were up 10.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.02.

Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.