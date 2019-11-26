Market Overview

Starboard Takes Stake In CVS Heath
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 26, 2019 12:01pm   Comments
Starboard Takes Stake In CVS Heath

On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported activist investor Starboard Value LP has taken a stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) and has been holding talks with the drugstore.

It's unknown how much Starboard currently owns of CVS.

See Also: CVS Health Reports Q3 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance

One year ago, CVS acquired health insurer Aetna for nearly $70 billion. The deal made CVS’s drugstore network and pharmacy-benefit manager one of the country's largest health insurers.

CVS Health shares traded down 1.4% at $75.47. The stock has a 52-week high of $81.65 and a 52-week low of $51.72.

Photo courtesy of CVS Health.

