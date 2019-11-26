7 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) stock surged 20.7% to $34.69 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $5.6 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on November 26, is at Overweight, with a price target of $42.00.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) stock increased by 3.0% to $6.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 04, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.35.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) shares rose 1.6% to $29.59. The market cap stands at $53.7 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel, on November 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $34.00.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) stock increased by 1.1% to $24.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 billion.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $69.15. The market cap seems to be at $26.2 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 08, is at Buy, with a price target of $77.00.
Losers
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) stock fell 8.3% to $229.50 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $19.7 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $283.00.
- Hewlett Packard, Inc. (NYSE: HPE) shares decreased by 4.0% to $16.74. The market cap stands at $21.4 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $17.00.
