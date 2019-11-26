14 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares surged 336.1% to $35.15 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $501.1 million. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 26, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $56.00.
- InflaRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: IFRX) stock moved upwards by 13.2% to $3.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.1 million.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares moved upwards by 12.6% to $0.16. The market cap stands at $4.3 million.
- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) stock increased by 11.6% to $67.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. The most recent rating by Nomura, on November 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $112.00.
- VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares moved upwards by 6.8% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.2 million. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 14, is at Outperform, with a price target of $3.00.
- Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE: MNK) shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $3.78. The market cap seems to be at $265.6 million. The most recent rating by Stifel, on September 09, is at Hold, with a price target of $8.00.
Losers
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASLN) stock plummeted 16.4% to $1.07 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $49.3 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) stock declined 10.2% to $3.70. The market cap seems to be at $8.3 million.
- Kazia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZIA) shares declined 7.7% to $5.18. The market cap seems to be at $23.9 million.
- Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 2.8% to $17.90. The market cap seems to be at $6.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 20, the current rating is at Buy.
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) stock fell 2.8% to $2.44. The market cap seems to be at $3.6 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on October 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.00.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares plummeted 2.7% to $9.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.7 million. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on November 19, is at In-Line, with a price target of $8.00.
- Genmab, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMAB) shares declined 1.4% to $23.45. The market cap seems to be at $14.1 billion. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on October 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.00.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) stock decreased by 1.0% to $3.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.6 million. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on October 07, is at Market Outperform, with a price target of $21.00.
