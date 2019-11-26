Market Overview

WTT?!?: The 5 Stages Of Cybertruck
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
November 26, 2019 9:08am   Comments
On today's show, we're talking shipbuilding bribes, Russian corruption, grocery delivery races to the bottom and "Frozen 2" toys heating up retail shelves. Also, Adam Robinson of Cerasis joins us to talk about what we're thankful for in the supply chain … and our biggest turkeys. Plus, we have Black Friday market expert trivia, we find out what's on the radar in SONAR, and Emily Szink knows what's a big deal and what's a little deal. Don't miss this holiday edition of What The Truck?!? the pumpkin pie of podcasts.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

