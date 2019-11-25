Daimler Trucks Recalls Western Star Sleeper Cabs For Window Issue

Daimler Trucks North America is recalling 2,725 Western Star brand 4,900 and 5,700 sleeper cabs from the 2016-2020 model years because an improper adhesive could allow the vent windows to detach from the trucks.

On the affected vehicles, a strut assembly that prevents the vent window from over-rotating and detaching from the hinge may fail due to adhesive failure in the manufacturing process, according to a posting on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.

If a window separates from the vehicle in motion, the resulting debris could cause a road hazard.

A dealer notified Daimler Trucks in September 2019 of a vent window separation. Following a joint investigation with the supplier to find the root cause, Daimler decided to conduct a recall of vehicles built between Jan. 15, 2015, and Oct. 29, 2019. About 4% of the vehicles are expected to have the problem.

Daimler Trucks North America-authorized service facilities will replace the vent windows.

Dealers and owners will be notified of the recall on Jan. 2, 2020. The NHTSA recall number is 19V-792.

In April this year, Volvo Trucks North America conducted a similar recall on 14,009 VNL and VNX heavy-duty trucks from the 2018-2020 model years. In those trucks, an adhesive bond between the glass and hinge of the sleeper bunk window could detach, causing the window to fall from the vehicle.

Image Sourced from Pixabay