Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Butler Intermodal Terminal Seeks Midwest Customers
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
November 25, 2019 1:54pm   Comments
Share:
Butler Intermodal Terminal Seeks Midwest Customers

The newly opened Butler Intermodal Terminal in Shell Rock, Iowa, is seeking customers wanting an alternative to larger Midwest rail hubs and long-haul trucking.

Logistics firm Valor Victoria, shortline Iowa Northern Railway, terminal operator Watco and Class I railroad Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) are offering an intermodal service at the Butler Intermodal Terminal in December that focuses on the international markets, the group said on Nov. 21.

The service will consist of Union Pacific, which connects to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in California, interchanging with Iowa Northern, which will then provide final delivery to the Butler Intermodal Terminal, the group said. 

The group also said customers with export volumes will have access to a "consistent" intermodal container supply in central Iowa to the U.S. West Coast.

"Iowa Northern is thrilled to be part of this remarkable new service product for Iowa industries

seeking strategic solutions to maintain a competitive global presence in the marketplace," said

Iowa Northern Railway President Daniel Sabin. Iowa Northern also provides transloading services and supports the local grain and renewable energy industries, FreightWaves wrote in May when it reported about a railcar facility that Trinity Industries is developing in Shell Rock.

At the terminal, Watco will handle the intermodal containers upon arrival and departure, as well as provide drayage service. Watco will also coordinate transload activities for customers need to reload containers bound for export to West Coast destinations. 

Image by David Mark from Pixabay

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves Intermodal LogisticsNews Commodities Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (UNP)

Major US Snowstorms Still On Track For Thanksgiving Week
Freight Rail Seeks Ways To Stay Afloat Amid Sinking Rail Volumes
Unions Criticize Practice Of Furloughing In The Rail Industry
Rail Recession In Volume Only
Commentary: CSX Offers The First Trip Compliance Reporting
Moody's Sees "Significant" Drops In Powder River Basin Coal Production
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Today's Pickup: A Race To The Bottom In E-Grocery Delivery; Stylish Delivery Robots; Using The Bathroom While You Work At UP

Loadsure Joins Blockchain In Transport Alliance