33 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) shares climbed 97.7% to $5.04 after the company announced it purchased a worldwide exclusive license for TV1001SR, a treatment for peripheral arterial disease. No terms were disclosed.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) gained 68.1% to $3.85.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares rose 46.9% to $2.35 after the company announced it has recieved and rejected an unsolicited, all cash proposal from two biopharmaceutical companies between $3-$5 per share in cash.
- The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) shares rose 22.4% to $83.87 after the company announced it will be acquired by Novartis AG for $85 per share.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) shares rose 21.7% to $7.83 after the company received the FDA approval for EXSERVAN for the treatment of amyotrphic lateral sclerosis.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) gained 16.3% to $57.22 after Baird upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $39 to $70.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) climbed 13.1% to $2.545.
- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) gained 12.7% to $46.81. This could potentially be a rebound after the stock the dropped approximately 23% over the past 4 trading sessions
- IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSE: IEC) shares rose 10.8% to $8.64.
- Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) climbed 10.5% to $3.91.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) rose 10.5% to $98.22. Intercept Pharma disclosed that the FDA has accepted New Drug Application for obeticholic acid for the treatment of fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and granted priority review.
- IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) climbed 10.2% to $3.6350
- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) gained 9.5% to $3.7994.
- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) gained 9.5% to $9.80.
- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) rose 9% to $7.51.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) climbed 8.7% to $4.075 in anticipation of the company's Q3 earnings scheduled for tomorrow before the open.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) gained 8.2% to $8.86. The company earlier announced it will present clinical data from its Phase 1 study of ARQ 531 at the ASH Annual Meeting on December 9th.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) gained 8.1% to $4.92.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) shares rose 6.1% to $49.15 after Bank of America upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy.
- Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) rose 6% to $133.06 after LVMH confirmed an agreement to buy the company in a $16.2 billion bid.
Losers
- CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) shares tumbled 76.2% to $1.32 after the company reported a halt in the clinical development of its Seladelpar.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) fell 55.2% to $2.50 after the company reported that President and CEO George Tidmarsh has left the company. La Jolla Pharmaceutical disclosed that it will reassess continued development of LJPC-401 based on recent clinical results.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares dropped 48.8% to $0.6449 after the company reported it received a complete response letter from the FDA for its ZIMHI. The FDA stated it cannot approve the ZIMHI in its present form and provided suggested needed for resubmission.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) fell 28.2% to $8.93.
- AMERI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares dropped 19.6% to $2.19.
- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE: KL) shares dipped 16% to $40.02 after the company, along with Detour Gold, announced Kirkland Lake Gold will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Detour Gold.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) fell 16.7% to $6.17 after reporting interim data from ongoing Phase 2 study of GDC-0084 in glioblastoma.
- Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VISL) tumbled 15.3% to $0.25. Vislink Technologies priced its common stock and warrant offering for $4 million.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) dipped 12.9% to $6.31.
- CANAAN INC. (NASDAQ: CAN) fell 12.4% to $7.87. The stock has been volatile since Thursday's IPO, in which it opened at $12.60, above the IPO price of $9.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) shares declined 11.7% to $2.0573 after the company reported a $25 million debt financing from K2 HealthVentures.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) fell 8.1% to $5.12.
- Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) shares dropped 7.7% to $14.46.
