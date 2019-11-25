Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Before 10 a.m. ET on Monday, 172 companies set new 52-week highs.
Noteworthy Mentions:
- The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM).
- PharmChem (OTC: PCHM) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Magellan Health (NASDAQ: MGLN) made the biggest move downwards of the group, plummetting 26.61% shortly after reaching its 52-week high.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) stock made a new 52-week high of $131.30 Monday. The stock was up 0.7% for the day.
- Roche Holding (OTC: RHHVF) shares hit a yearly high of $306.14. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.
- Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) shares hit $231.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.62%.
- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares set a new 52-week high of $216.17 on Monday, moving up 4.23%.
- Siemens (OTC: SIEGY) shares hit a yearly high of $63.75. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.
- U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) stock made a new 52-week high of $60.08 Monday. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.
- General Electric (NYSE: GE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.72 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.82%.
- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) stock set a new 52-week high of $83.74 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.65%.
- Southern (NYSE: SO) shares set a new yearly high of $63.09 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.
- Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $108.43. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) stock made a new 52-week high of $219.37 Monday. The stock was up 1.16% for the day.
- Aon (NYSE: AON) shares broke to $201.94 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.91%.
- Siemens Healthineers (OTC: SMMNY) shares hit a yearly high of $24.27. The stock traded up 1.8% on the session.
- Compass Group (OTC: CMPGY) shares were up 2.22% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.81 for a change of up 2.22%.
- Daikin Industries (OTC: DKILY) shares were up 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.76.
- CRH (NYSE: CRH) shares broke to $37.59 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.59%.
- Experian (OTC: EXPGY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $33.07 with a daily change of up 3.16%.
- Experian (OTC: EXPGF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $33.00. Shares traded up 2.76%.
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE: HLT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $102.01. The stock traded up 1.56% on the session.
- IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $72.34 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.83%.
- PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) shares broke to $80.69 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.75%.
- Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) shares hit $222.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.08%.
- Longfor Group Holdings (OTC: LNGPF) shares were up 2.16% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.26.
- Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $121.49 on Monday morning, moving up 0.02%.
- Constellation Software (OTC: CNSWF) shares broke to $1,063.23 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.59%.
- Koninklijke DSM (OTC: KDSKF) shares set a new yearly high of $130.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.78% on the session.
- ORIX (NYSE: IX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $83.00. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.
- MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) shares hit a yearly high of $261.43. The stock traded up 1.29% on the session.
- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $249.50 with a daily change of up 0.65%.
- Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) stock hit a yearly high price of $143.77. The stock was up 3.75% for the day.
- Fujitsu (OTC: FJTSY) shares broke to $18.51 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.76%.
- Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE: ARE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $160.53 on Monday morning, moving up 1.27%.
- Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $90.02. The stock traded up 4.07% on the session.
- Asahi Kasei (OTC: AHKSY) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.93. The stock was up 5.29% for the day.
- Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG) shares were down 0.08% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.66.
- Dover (NYSE: DOV) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $110.83. Shares traded up 1.39%.
- Tiffany (NYSE: TIF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $132.77 with a daily change of up 5.92%.
- WellCare Health Plans (NYSE: WCG) shares hit a yearly high of $322.20. The stock traded up 0.41% on the session.
- Nomura Holdings (NYSE: NMR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.11 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.29%.
- Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS) shares were up 0.79% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $114.31.
- Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.06 on Monday, moving up 2.23%.
- DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares set a new yearly high of $224.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.28% on the session.
- Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) shares were up 0.35% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $124.36.
- Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $264.41 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.75%.
- Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) stock made a new 52-week high of $91.24 Monday. The stock was up 1.78% for the day.
- Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) shares hit $351.52 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.29%.
- Intertek Group (OTC: IKTSY) stock set a new 52-week high of $72.20 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.05%.
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $71.63. Shares traded up 2.56%.
- Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) shares set a new 52-week high of $119.61 on Monday, moving up 0.31%.
- AXA Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.50 Monday. The stock was up 0.86% for the day.
- Globe Life (NYSE: GL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $101.03 on Monday morning, moving down 0.08%.
- Everest Re Group (NYSE: RE) shares broke to $270.10 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.56%.
- Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) stock set a new 52-week high of $290.75 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.97%.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $366.12 on Monday morning, moving up 1.8%.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) shares were up 4.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $116.01.
- Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) shares hit $29.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.5%.
- Sonic Healthcare (OTC: SKHHY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.52 on Monday morning, moving up 1.51%.
- Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) shares set a new 52-week high of $120.36 on Monday, moving up 1.69%.
- Halma (OTC: HLMAF) shares were up 1.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.10 for a change of up 1.78%.
- Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $116.16 with a daily change of up 1.95%.
- BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE) shares set a new yearly high of $209.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.78% on the session.
- Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) shares set a new yearly high of $166.02 this morning. The stock was up 0.71% on the session.
- Flutter Entertainment (OTC: PDYPY) shares were up 1.12% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $56.90 for a change of up 1.12%.
- Valeo (OTC: VLEEY) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.14 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.18%.
- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.93. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.
- Santen Pharmaceutical (OTC: SNPHY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $19.24. Shares traded flat%.
- China Resources Cement (OTC: CARCY) shares broke to $36.15 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.31%.
- Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSH) stock hit a yearly high price of $67.08. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.
- Hitachi Chemical Co (OTC: HCHMY) stock set a new 52-week high of $66.75 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
- Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.38. The stock was up 1.83% for the day.
- Rightmove (OTC: RTMVY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.43 on Monday morning, moving down 0.06%.
- Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $41.89. Shares traded up 0.67%.
- The Stars Group (NASDAQ: TSG) shares broke to $23.79 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.46%.
- GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) shares were up 1.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.97.
- ADT (NYSE: ADT) shares hit $8.76 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.07%.
- CACI International (NYSE: CACI) stock set a new 52-week high of $236.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.67%.
- Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) shares broke to $20.90 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.6%.
- United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $2.44 with a daily change of up 2.74%.
- Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.89 on Monday, moving up 1.9%.
- Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL) shares hit $64.39 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.83%.
- Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) shares set a new yearly high of $69.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.7% on the session.
- Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ: LK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.64 on Monday morning, moving up 8.64%.
- Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares hit $17.86 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.35%.
- Howden Joinery Group (OTC: HWDJY) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.00 Monday. The stock was up 6.92% for the day.
- Medicines Co (NASDAQ: MDCO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $84.03. Shares traded up 22.2%.
- Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) shares hit a yearly high of $160.00. The stock traded up 1.77% on the session.
- Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) stock made a new 52-week high of $62.00 Monday. The stock was up 0.93% for the day.
- BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.55 on Monday, moving up 5.77%.
- Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE: ELP) shares were up 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.61.
- Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) shares hit $42.44 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.45%.
- Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $66.62 on Monday morning, moving up 1.66%.
- AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) shares hit a yearly high of $109.99. The stock traded up 3.07% on the session.
- Conmed (NASDAQ: CNMD) shares were up 1.8% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $115.80.
- Detour Gold (OTC: DRGDF) shares set a new yearly high of $19.49 this morning. The stock was up 4.37% on the session.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $53.00 on Monday morning, moving up 11.75%.
- Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) shares were up 1.4% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $109.64.
- Select Medical Holdings (NYSE: SEM) shares broke to $21.76 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.09%.
- Dart Group (OTC: DRTGF) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.99 Monday. The stock was up 2.45% for the day.
- Endava (NYSE: DAVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.73 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.26%.
- Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) shares were up 1.3% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.54 for a change of up 1.3%.
- TechnoPro Holdings (OTC: TCCPY) shares broke to $13.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.43%.
- ESCO Technologies (NYSE: ESE) shares set a new 52-week high of $87.44 on Monday, moving flat%.
- Cannae Holdings (NYSE: CNNE) shares hit $37.60 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.86%.
- Commercial Metals (NYSE: CMC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $20.72 with a daily change of up 1.46%.
- SPX (NYSE: SPXC) shares broke to $48.39 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.89%.
- Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA) shares were up 2.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.76 for a change of up 2.06%.
- SPX FLOW (NYSE: FLOW) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.58. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.
- Hamburger Hafen (OTC: HHULF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.40 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 11.38%.
- WillScot (NASDAQ: WSC) shares broke to $17.67 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.03%.
- Orange Polska (OTC: PTTWF) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.65 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 11.49%.
- BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE: BDJ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.60. The stock traded up 0.16% on the session.
- Kinaxis (OTC: KXSCF) shares broke to $79.96 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
- Easterly Government Props (NYSE: DEA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.07. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.
- Atkore International Gr (NYSE: ATKR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $41.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.4%.
- Magellan Health (NASDAQ: MGLN) shares broke to $78.49 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.61%.
- Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.69 Monday. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.
- Cardtronics (NASDAQ: CATM) shares were up 1.33% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.21 for a change of up 1.33%.
- American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) shares hit $103.13 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.02%.
- Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.22. The stock was up 2.66% for the day.
- Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.10 Monday. The stock was up 4.77% for the day.
- Knoll (NYSE: KNL) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.86 on Monday, moving up 1.42%.
- Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE: NFJ) shares hit a yearly high of $12.83. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DRNA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.95 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 8.93%.
- Reit 1 (OTC: RETDF) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.57 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
- Teekay Tankers (NYSE: TNK) shares were up 723.69% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.73.
- Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ: VCTR) shares hit $20.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.01%.
- Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) shares were up 1.23% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.95 for a change of up 1.23%.
- Buckle (NYSE: BKE) shares set a new yearly high of $27.10 this morning. The stock was up 1.61% on the session.
- BW LPG (OTC: BWLLY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $9.09. Shares traded up 16.47%.
- Hanger (NYSE: HNGR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $25.42 with a daily change of up 1.06%.
- International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $27.33. Shares traded up 1.71%.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares hit $16.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.54%.
- Real Matters (OTC: RLLMF) shares hit a yearly high of $9.23. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.
- Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS) shares were up 5.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $56.50.
- Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) shares were up 1.04% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.34 for a change of up 1.04%.
- Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ: HCCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.25 on Monday morning, moving down 0.17%.
- Eaton Vance (NYSE: EOI) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.88 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
- EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.45. The stock traded up 1.8% on the session.
- Antares Pharma (NASDAQ: ATRS) shares were up 3.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.00.
- US Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ: USLM) shares were up 3.8% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $98.25 for a change of up 3.8%.
- Calamos Global Dynamic (NASDAQ: CHW) shares were up 0.71% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.47.
- Magic Software (NASDAQ: MGIC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.49. Shares traded up 0.58%.
- Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $13.43 with a daily change of up 0.56%.
- Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) shares broke to $14.10 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.85%.
- Silence Therapeutics (OTC: SLNCF) shares hit $5.96 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.58%.
- Lawson Products (NASDAQ: LAWS) shares were up 0.35% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.82 for a change of up 0.35%.
- XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) shares broke to $16.19 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.57%.
- Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ: PLPC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $71.61. The stock traded down 0.14% on the session.
- CanWel Building Materials (OTC: CWXZF) shares were up 1.16% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.05.
- Transcat (NASDAQ: TRNS) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.92. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ: MPB) shares broke to $27.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.66%.
- Kamada (NASDAQ: KMDA) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.34 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.52%.
- Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ: CBNK) shares hit a yearly high of $14.89. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.
- First Capital (NASDAQ: FCAP) shares set a new yearly high of $68.98 this morning. The stock was up 5.1% on the session.
- Gabelli Healthcare (NYSE: GRX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $11.14. Shares traded up 1.29%.
- Monitronics International (OTC: SCTY) shares were up 2.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.00.
- Delta Apparel (AMEX: DLA) shares were up 1.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.33.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVDL) shares hit a yearly high of $6.22. The stock traded up 3.89% on the session.
- Cat9 Group (OTC: CATN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $1.99. Shares traded flat%.
- IEC Electronics (AMEX: IEC) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.75 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.58%.
- Ecoark Holdings (OTC: ZEST) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.20 Monday. The stock was up 7.89% for the day.
- AGBA Acquisition Ltd (NASDAQ: AGBA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.02 on Monday morning, moving up 0.2%.
- LGL Group (AMEX: LGL) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.30 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.4%.
- Tantech Hldgs (NASDAQ: TANH) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.95. The stock was up 1.58% for the day.
- Ardea Resources (OTC: ARRRF) shares broke to $0.53 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.02%.
- Balmoral Resources (OTC: BALMF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.20. Shares traded up 23.71%.
- Rivex Technology (OTC: RIVX) shares hit $6.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
- TBG Diagnostics (OTC: TDLAF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.04. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Dewey Electronics (OTC: DEWY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.40 on Monday morning, moving up 3.45%.
- Holly Brothers Pictures (OTC: MINR) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.20 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 26.61%.
- Eurasia Energy (OTC: EUENF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 12.22%.
- PharmChem (OTC: PCHM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.12. The stock traded up 14.59% on the session.
If other companies set new 52-week highs, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.
