9 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock increased by 4.2% to $1.98 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.
- Hi-Crush, Inc. (NYSE: HCR) stock moved upwards by 1.9% to $0.83. The market cap seems to be at $120.1 million.
- Occidental Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OXY) shares rose 1.3% to $40.07. The market cap stands at $36.1 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on October 17, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $70.00.
- Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock surged 1.2% to $11.21. The market cap stands at $2.0 billion. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on October 18, is at Outperform, with a price target of $14.00.
Losers
- Recon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCON) shares fell 11.9% to $0.59 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $15.6 million.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) shares plummeted 5.5% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $296.3 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.60.
- Antero Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AR) stock fell 4.4% to $2.08. The market cap stands at $760.6 million. The most recent rating by Mitsubishi UFJ, on October 08, is at Neutral, with a price target of $3.00.
- Southwestern Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SWN) stock plummeted 2.0% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Johnson Rice, on November 19, the current rating is at Hold.
- Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) stock fell 1.2% to $10.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
