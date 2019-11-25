8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) shares surged 15.0% to $0.69 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.
- ENGlobal, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENG) stock surged 10.0% to $1.10. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
- Danaos, Inc. (NYSE: DAC) shares moved upwards by 6.0% to $6.00. The market cap seems to be at $164.1 million.
- Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (NYSE: JEC) stock surged 2.9% to $96.06. The market cap seems to be at $12.2 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on October 23, is at Overweight, with a price target of $103.00.
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares rose 1.5% to $3.43. The market cap stands at $632.6 million. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on November 11, the current rating is at Buy.
- Ryanair Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYAAY) shares rose 1.3% to $84.50. The market cap seems to be at $14.8 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 05, is at Outperform, with a price target of $90.00.
Losers
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares declined 2.6% to $0.74 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million.
- Advanced Emissions Solns, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) stock plummeted 0.7% to $10.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.1 million.
