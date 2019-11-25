Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 25, 2019 8:42am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) shares surged 15.0% to $0.69 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.
  • ENGlobal, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENG) stock surged 10.0% to $1.10. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
  • Danaos, Inc. (NYSE: DAC) shares moved upwards by 6.0% to $6.00. The market cap seems to be at $164.1 million.
  • Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (NYSE: JEC) stock surged 2.9% to $96.06. The market cap seems to be at $12.2 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on October 23, is at Overweight, with a price target of $103.00.
  • Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares rose 1.5% to $3.43. The market cap stands at $632.6 million. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on November 11, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Ryanair Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYAAY) shares rose 1.3% to $84.50. The market cap seems to be at $14.8 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 05, is at Outperform, with a price target of $90.00.

 

Losers

  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares declined 2.6% to $0.74 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million.
  • Advanced Emissions Solns, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) stock plummeted 0.7% to $10.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.1 million.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADES + CBAT)

81 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
54 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

36 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session