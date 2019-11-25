Market Overview

12 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 25, 2019 8:37am   Comments
Gainers

  • Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares surged 2358.7% to $2.68 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
  • Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) stock moved upwards by 3.9% to $48.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 25, the current rating is at Buy.
  • NVIDIA, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock moved upwards by 2.7% to $216.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.0 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 25, is at Overweight, with a price target of $259.00.
  • Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) shares moved upwards by 1.8% to $3.49. The market cap stands at $20.5 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.20.
  • STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) shares increased by 1.7% to $24.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 billion.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares rose 1.7% to $19.70. The market cap stands at $2.3 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $32.00.
  • Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) shares increased by 1.7% to $9.60. The market cap seems to be at $2.3 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 24, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $9.00.
  • Dell Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: DELL) stock increased by 1.4% to $54.37. The market cap stands at $37.5 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 22, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $67.00.
  • Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares moved upwards by 1.0% to $91.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 billion. The most recent rating by Citi, on October 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $95.00.

 

Losers

  • Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) shares decreased by 15.3% to $0.25 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
  • Eltek, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELTK) stock declined 5.0% to $3.43. The market cap seems to be at $14.8 million.
  • Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) stock fell 3.9% to $28.40. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.7 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel, on November 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $34.00.

