Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 25, 2019 6:51am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for October is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET, while the Dallas Fed manufacturing index for November will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak in Providence, Rhode Island at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 69 points to 27,931 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 6.4 points to 3,118.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 27 points to 8,307.50.

Oil prices traded mixed as Brent crude futures fell 1.5% to trade at $62.45 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.2% to trade at $57.86 a barrel.

 

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.6%, STOXX Europe 600 Index rising 0.8% and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.4%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.8%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.5%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.78%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.5%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.72% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 1.31%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Wells Fargo downgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from Market Perform to Underperform and lowered the price target from $308 to $265.

Netflix shares fell 1.1 percent to $307.10 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) reported the purchase of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) in an all-stock deal valued at $26 billion.
  • KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) disclosed that it has been awarded advanced automation systems contracts for HURL ammonia plant in India.
  • A fashion conglomerate LVMH confirmed an agreement to buy Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) in a $16.2 billion bid.
  • Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) reported the purchase of Detour Gold.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets US Stock FuturesNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMTD + KBR)

Barron's Picks And Pans: Pfizer's New Identity, Electric Vehicles, Hong Kong Exodus — And Is The Bull Market About To End?
How 3 Major Retail Brokerages Are Embracing The Changing Industry
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Cubic Tumbles Following Q4 Results; Hepion Pharmaceuticals Shares Climb
PreMarket Prep Recap: Chuck Talks To TD Ameritrade, Macy's Wins The Retail Limbo
The Timing Of This Schwab Call Purchase Raises Some Eyebrows
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Ambarella's Q3 Earnings Preview

50 Biggest Movers From Friday