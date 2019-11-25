50 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) shares climbed 54.8% to close at $7.09 on Friday. The company reported topline data for its ocular bandage gel eye drop. The data showed the company's drop was superior to the current standard-of-career.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) shares gained 37.5% to close at $4.66. Stage Stores shares surged 52% on Thursday after the company reported Q3 results.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) rose 35.3% to close at $7.24.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) gained 25% to close at $2.75.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) shares rose 21.7% to close at $4.21.
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) surged 21.5% to close at $5.66.
- StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) gained 20.5% to close at $41.39 after the company reported Q3 sales results up from last year.
- Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) shares rose 19.8% to close at $26.71 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIV) shares jumped 17.2% to close at $26.13 following upbeat Q4 results.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) shares gained 16.2% to close at $2.51. The company’s CEO reported buy of 5,000 shares at an average price of $2.20 in Form 4.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) gained 15.7% to close at $5.17.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) rose 15.7% to close at $6.06.
- Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO) climbed 15.6% to close at $13.01.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) gained 14.7% to close at $28.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY20 EPS guidance above analyst estimates and raised its FY20 comps guidance from 1-2% to 4-6%.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) gained 14.6% to close at $18.57.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) rose 13.4% to close at $14.09.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) gained 13.2% to close at $16.61.
- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) gained 12.5% to close at $3.33.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) climbed 12.1% to close at $10.58.
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) climbed 10.8% to close at $140.50 after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter and raised FY20 sales guidance.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares rose 10.6% to close at $37.95 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also raised the lower end of FY19 EPS guidance.
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) gained 10.4% to close at $2.87.
- Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) shares rose 10.3% to close at $12.56 after the company received €8.5 Million in grants and non-dilutive funding by the Walloon Region.
- Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) shares surged 9.3% to close at $40.72 after reporting upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Ooma Inc (NYSE: OOMA) shares rose 8.1% to close at $12.05 after reporting a third quarter earnings beat. The company also issued strong Q4 and FY20 earnings guidance.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) gained 7.1% to close at $85.01.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) rose 6.6% to close at $17.18.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) rose 5.9% to close at $0.2160.
Losers
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares dipped 57.6% to close at $0.92 on Friday.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) shares declined 34.1% to close at $3.84 following report company that the damage award against Apple has been vacated upon appeal.
- Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: HSDT) shares dipped 32.8% to close at $0.3999 on Friday after the company announced a public offering with no size disclosed.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) shares fell 26.7% to close at $1.65. Arcimoto priced its 5 million share common stock offering at $1.80 per share.
- Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) fell 25.6% to close at $5.69. Danaos priced offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock at $6.00 per share.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) fell 22.2% to close at $4.7250. Organogenesis priced an underwritten public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock, at $5.00 per share.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped 15.4% to close at $2.15.
- Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) fell 15.1% to close at $16.86 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 and FY20 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) dropped 13.5% to close at $2.70.
- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) fell 13% to close at $5.03.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) dipped 11.4% to close at $25.62.
- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) shares fell 11% to close at $41.55 on continued downward momentum after the company presented at the Cannacord Genuity MedTech & Diagnostics Forum.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) fell 11.1% to close at $6.47.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) fell 10.4% to close at $8.90.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) dipped 9.9% to close at $7.60.
- Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) fell 9.5% to close at $2.96.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares declined 9.3% to close at $18.41. Constellation Brands earlier said it does not plan to make additional cash contributions to the company beyond the exercise of warrants, as it believes Canopy is 'adequately capitalized.'
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) dipped 9% to close at $2.82.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) fell 8.3% to close at $9.82.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) tumbled 8% to close at $0.31 on continued downward momentum since November 20th where the stock increased roughly 110% after the company announced positive Phase 3 data.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 6.1% to close at $333.04 after it was reported Panasonic will not make batteries for the company in China.
- Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) dropped 5.5% to close at $2.25. The company earlier announced EVP and CFO Joseph Lower will leave in Q1.
