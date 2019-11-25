Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

50 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 25, 2019 6:30am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) shares climbed 54.8% to close at $7.09 on Friday. The company reported topline data for its ocular bandage gel eye drop. The data showed the company's drop was superior to the current standard-of-career.
  • Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) shares gained 37.5% to close at $4.66. Stage Stores shares surged 52% on Thursday after the company reported Q3 results.
  • Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) rose 35.3% to close at $7.24.
  • Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) gained 25% to close at $2.75.
  • Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) shares rose 21.7% to close at $4.21.
  • Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) surged 21.5% to close at $5.66.
  • StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) gained 20.5% to close at $41.39 after the company reported Q3 sales results up from last year.
  • Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) shares rose 19.8% to close at $26.71 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
  • i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIV) shares jumped 17.2% to close at $26.13 following upbeat Q4 results.
  • HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) shares gained 16.2% to close at $2.51. The company’s CEO reported buy of 5,000 shares at an average price of $2.20 in Form 4.
  • Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) gained 15.7% to close at $5.17.
  • Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) rose 15.7% to close at $6.06.
  • Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO) climbed 15.6% to close at $13.01.
  • Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) gained 14.7% to close at $28.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY20 EPS guidance above analyst estimates and raised its FY20 comps guidance from 1-2% to 4-6%.
  • GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) gained 14.6% to close at $18.57.
  • Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) rose 13.4% to close at $14.09.
  • Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) gained 13.2% to close at $16.61.
  • Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) gained 12.5% to close at $3.33.
  • Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) climbed 12.1% to close at $10.58.
  • Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) climbed 10.8% to close at $140.50 after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter and raised FY20 sales guidance.
  • Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares rose 10.6% to close at $37.95 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also raised the lower end of FY19 EPS guidance.
  • Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) gained 10.4% to close at $2.87.
  • Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) shares rose 10.3% to close at $12.56 after the company received €8.5 Million in grants and non-dilutive funding by the Walloon Region.
  • Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) shares surged 9.3% to close at $40.72 after reporting upbeat Q4 earnings.
  • Ooma Inc (NYSE: OOMA) shares rose 8.1% to close at $12.05 after reporting a third quarter earnings beat. The company also issued strong Q4 and FY20 earnings guidance.
  • Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) gained 7.1% to close at $85.01.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) rose 6.6% to close at $17.18.
  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) rose 5.9% to close at $0.2160.

Losers

  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares dipped 57.6% to close at $0.92 on Friday.
  • VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) shares declined 34.1% to close at $3.84 following report company that the damage award against Apple has been vacated upon appeal.
  • Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: HSDT) shares dipped 32.8% to close at $0.3999 on Friday after the company announced a public offering with no size disclosed.
  • Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) shares fell 26.7% to close at $1.65. Arcimoto priced its 5 million share common stock offering at $1.80 per share.
  • Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) fell 25.6% to close at $5.69. Danaos priced offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock at $6.00 per share.
  • Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) fell 22.2% to close at $4.7250. Organogenesis priced an underwritten public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock, at $5.00 per share.
  • HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped 15.4% to close at $2.15.
  • Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) fell 15.1% to close at $16.86 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 and FY20 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) dropped 13.5% to close at $2.70.
  • AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) fell 13% to close at $5.03.
  • Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) dipped 11.4% to close at $25.62.
  • InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) shares fell 11% to close at $41.55 on continued downward momentum after the company presented at the Cannacord Genuity MedTech & Diagnostics Forum.
  • Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) fell 11.1% to close at $6.47.
  • Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) fell 10.4% to close at $8.90.
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) dipped 9.9% to close at $7.60.
  • Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) fell 9.5% to close at $2.96.
  • Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares declined 9.3% to close at $18.41. Constellation Brands earlier said it does not plan to make additional cash contributions to the company beyond the exercise of warrants, as it believes Canopy is 'adequately capitalized.'
  • NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) dipped 9% to close at $2.82.
  • Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) fell 8.3% to close at $9.82.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) tumbled 8% to close at $0.31 on continued downward momentum since November 20th where the stock increased roughly 110% after the company announced positive Phase 3 data.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 6.1% to close at $333.04 after it was reported Panasonic will not make batteries for the company in China.
  • Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) dropped 5.5% to close at $2.25. The company earlier announced EVP and CFO Joseph Lower will leave in Q1.

Posted-In: Movers From FridayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEYE + ACB)

The Week In Cannabis: A Federal Legalization Bill, Earnings Reports And A Tax Hike In California
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 22, 2019
41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
19 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 21, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

7 Stocks To Watch For November 25, 2019