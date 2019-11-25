Tesla's Cybertruck Reaches 200,000 Preorders

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck truck has reached 200,000 online orders.

What Happened

Telsa's latest release, Cybertruck, has received 200,000 online orders, Elon Musk, its co-founder and CEO, tweeted Sunday night. The number had increased by 13,000 orders in just 6 hours.

The preorder fee is $100, and it is "refundable," according to the official site. It is significantly less than previous Tesla's online order fees, CNBC notes. To preorder SUV Model Y, for instance, customers had to provide a $2,500 deposit.

Tesla's highly anticipated truck, was unveiled Thursday night at an event in Los Angeles that went wrong. During the live demonstration of the truck's "unbreakable glass," the glass was broken twice. "Well, there's a room for improvement," said Elon.

What's Next

The truck production will start in late 2021 for most of the models, whereas Tri Motor AWD, a model with three electric motors and all-wheel drive, production is planned for late 2022, according to the official site.

Elon Musk mentioned on Twitter that Cybertruck is Tesla's "last product unveil for a while, but there will be some (mostly) unexpected technology announcements next year."

Price Action

Telsa stock closed at $333.04 Friday, going down by 6.14%.

Photo credit: Tesla Official Website