Tesla's Triangular Nightmare: Cybertruck – What The Truck?!?
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
November 22, 2019 4:15pm   Comments
Tesla's Triangular Nightmare: Cybertruck – What The Truck?!?

On today's show we're talking Elon Musk's bold new polygonal truck at Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), the case of the stolen lobsters, an update on the CN (NYSE: CNI) strike, Jason Eversole from FourKites joins us, we go Inside the Box and talk FreightWavesTV, point to the DHL Supply Chain FreightWaves Pricing Power Index, vampire truckers and hear back from you in Comment Section Rodeo.

