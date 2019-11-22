Freight Futures Daily Curve: 11/22

Freight Futures markets to watch today: East Region

In a virtual replay of Wednesday, Trucking Freight Futures continue to trend lower, with the November National contract (FUT.VNU201911) falling 0.4% to settle at $1.465/mile. Both the West regional (FUT.VWU201911) and South regional (FUT.VSU201911) contracts continued their week-long slide and were down by 0.6% and 0.7% to $1.593 and $1.324, respectively. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU201911) was again fractionally higher to $1.480. Looking at the futures forward curve for the East (FWD.VEU), a continued trend towards stronger rates appears likely into the middle of 2020.

In the East, the CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA201911) closed up 0.3% to $1.908. The ATL to PHI (FUT.VAP201911) and the PHI to CHI (FUT.VPC201911) contracts both ended 0.1% higher on the day and settled at $1.603 and $0.928, respectively.

Rates into and out of Los Angeles again came under selling pressure. The LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS201911) dropped $0.013 or 0.6% to $2.063, while the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD201911) skidded by $0.011 or 0.7% to $1.664. The SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL201911) ended the day down by 0.4% to $1.123 as did the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL201911), which closed at $0.983 or 0.7% lower.

