On this episode of Great Quarter, Guys, Seth Holm, Kevin Hill and special guests Peter Rentschler and JP Hampstead talk mega mergers in transportation and why Old Dominion (NASDAQ: ODFL) shareholders have knocked it out of the park. Plus, FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) takes on The New York Times, and more.

