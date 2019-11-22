Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2019 8:48am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares surged 6.2% to $1.03 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $176.0 million.
  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock moved upwards by 2.3% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 13, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
  • Halliburton, Inc. (NYSE: HAL) stock rose 0.7% to $21.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 billion. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on November 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $26.00.

 

Losers

  • TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) shares fell 0.5% to $19.56 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $8.8 billion. The most recent rating by Berenberg, on November 22, is at Hold, with a price target of $22.50.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHK + FTI)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 20, 2019
5 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
13 Stocks With The Highest Average Daily Trading Volume
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Massachusetts Recreational Cannabis Sales Generate $393.7 Million In Year One

Hurricane Season Still Alive And Kicking