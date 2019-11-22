4 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares surged 6.2% to $1.03 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $176.0 million.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock moved upwards by 2.3% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 13, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
- Halliburton, Inc. (NYSE: HAL) stock rose 0.7% to $21.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 billion. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on November 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $26.00.
Losers
- TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) shares fell 0.5% to $19.56 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $8.8 billion. The most recent rating by Berenberg, on November 22, is at Hold, with a price target of $22.50.
Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.