5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2019 7:58am   Comments
Gainers

  • Astrotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTC) stock surged 14.6% to $1.73 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
  • Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares increased by 6.4% to $6.96. The market cap stands at $1.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 01, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares moved upwards by 3.9% to $3.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $632.6 million. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on November 11, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) stock moved upwards by 1.6% to $5.61. The market cap stands at $825.9 million.

 

Losers

  • Danaos, Inc. (NYSE: DAC) shares fell 18.6% to $6.26 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $164.1 million.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

